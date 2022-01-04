QatarEnergy Dishes Out Major EPCI Deal to McDermott

QatarEnergy announced Monday the award of a “major” engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for the offshore scope of its North Field expansion project to McDermott Middle East Inc.

The workscope for the deal includes 13 normally unmanned wellhead platforms topsides, comprising eight for North Field East (NFE) and five for North Field South (NFS), as well as various connecting pipelines and the shore approaches for the NFE pipelines, beach valve stations and buildings, QatarEnergy outlined.

The value of the contract was not revealed by QatarEnergy, which noted that the jackets and the pipelines for the NFS project will be subject to a separate tender which is expected to be awarded in the first half of 2022.

“The award of this major EPCI contract is a momentous milestone that demonstrates QatarEnergy’s commitment to delivering our LNG expansion projects on time and to ensure the significant additional global LNG demand is catered for in a timely manner,” Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the minister of state for energy affairs and the president and chief executive officer of QatarEnergy, said in a company statement.

“This contract also reinforces our excellent relationship with McDermott. We are confident that the effective collaboration between QatarEnergy, Qatargas and McDermott will result in the safe and successful delivery of the project according to plan,” he added in the statement.

In October, QatarEnergy, then named Qatar Petroleum, announced that it had commenced LNG ship orders for the North Field expansion projects. The business revealed that it had ordered four new LNG carriers from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd, which it highlighted were the first batch of orders in its “massive” LNG shipbuilding program that will cater for future LNG fleet requirements for the North Field expansion projects, as well as for existing vessel replacement requirements.

Back in August, Qatar Petroleum announced the award of a “major” engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its North Field expansion project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A. The deal related to the expansion of existing liquid products storage and loading facilities and the expansion of import facilities for mono-ethylene glycol within Ras Laffan Industrial City, as well as other ancillary facilities and pipelines serving the North Field expansion project.

In March, Qatar Petroleum announced the award of a “major” EPC contract to Samsung C&T Corporation for the expansion of the LNG storage and loading facilities located within Ras Laffan Industrial City as part of the NFE project.

The North Field expansion project will increase Qatar’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (MTPA) to 126 MTPA through the NFE and NFS expansion projects, with first LNG expected in 2025, QatarEnergy has highlighted.

