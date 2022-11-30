QatarEnergy, ConocoPhillips To Supply Germany With LNG For 15-Years

QatarEnergy has signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements with ConocoPhillips for the delivery of up to 2 mtpa of LNG from Qatar to Germany.

Pursuant to the two SPAs, a ConocoPhillips wholly-owned subsidiary will purchase the agreed quantities to be delivered ex-ship to the German LNG receiving terminal, which is currently under development in Brunsbüttel in northern Germany, with deliveries expected to start in 2026.

The LNG volumes will be sourced from the two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips that hold interests in Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) projects.

The SPAs were signed today by the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and the Chairman and CEO of ConocoPhillips Ryan Lance in Doha in the presence of senior executives from both companies.

“We are pleased to sign these agreements with our partner ConocoPhillips to supply up to 2 million tons per annum of LNG to Germany from the two QatarEnergy-ConocoPhillips joint ventures in the NFE and NFS LNG expansion projects respectively, starting in 2026. These agreements are momentous for several reasons. They mark the first-ever long-term LNG supply to Germany with a supply period that extends for at least 15 years, thus contributing to Germany’s long-term energy security.”

“They also represent the culmination of efforts between two trusted partners, QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips, over many years, to provide reliable and credible LNG supply solutions to customers across the globe, and today, to German end-consumers. This is a concrete demonstration of QatarEnergy’s resolve to provide reliable energy supplies to all major markets around the world, and of our commitment to the German people,” Al-Kaabi said.

“Germany is the largest gas market in Europe, with significant demand in the industrial, power, and household sectors, and we are committed to contribute to the energy security of Germany and Europe at large. The agreements we are about to sign today are a further manifestation of this commitment, which is reinforced through the sizeable investments we have made and continue to make along the entire gas value chain encompassing production capacity increases in Qatar and the Golden Pass LNG export project in the United States.”

“Such investments also include the execution of the largest LNG ship-building program in the history of the energy sector, as well as securing long-term commitments in LNG receiving infrastructure in several European countries. Our dialogue with our European partners continues with the aim of achieving greater energy security, long-term market stability, and a smoother energy transition for the benefit of all,” Al-Kaabi added.

“QatarEnergy and ConocoPhillips are excited for the opportunity to supply world markets responsibly and securely with LNG from the Qatari expansion projects. These agreements will provide an attractive LNG offtake solution for our new joint ventures with QatarEnergy and position the joint ventures as reliable sources of LNG supply into Europe,” Lance stated.

ConocoPhillips’ partnership in the North Field LNG Expansion Projects is made up of a 3.125 percent share in the NFE project and a 6.25 percent share in the NFS project, which are planned to commence production in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

