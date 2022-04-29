QatarEnergy Awards Major EPC Deal

QatarEnergy has announced the award of a “major” engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the North Field Expansion Project.

A joint venture between Técnicas Reunidas S.A. (TR) and Wison Engineering (Wison) was selected as the EPC contractor and was awarded a lump-sum contract for the expansion of the sulfur handling, storage, and loading facilities within Ras Laffan Industrial City, QatarEnergy revealed. The deal marks the final major milestone to deliver the North Field East LNG Expansion Project to boost Qatar’s LNG production capacity to 110 million tons per annum, according to QatarEnergy, which did not disclose the value of the award.

With the execution of this EPC contract, the only remaining major EPC contract for the delivery of the North Field Expansion Project, comprising the North Field East and North Field South projects, is the EPC contract for the NFS two onshore processing and liquefaction trains, QatarEnergy outlined. This EPC deal is currently planned to be awarded by the end of 2022, according to the company. When completed, the North Field East and North Field South projects will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum to 126 million tons per annum by 2027, QatarEnergy highlighted.

“The award of this EPC contract is the culmination of our efforts to implement the NFE project, the largest of its kind in the history of LNG industry, as part of our journey for the sustainable development of our massive natural gas resources, while maintaining our position as the world’s largest, safest and most reliable LNG producer,” Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said.

“The contract with the TR-Wison joint venture includes options for the NFS project as well as any future requirements for the handling, storage and loading of sulfur. We look forward to working together to deliver this important project in a safe, timely, and successful manner,” he added.

In October last year, QatarEnergy, then named Qatar Petroleum, announced that it had commenced LNG ship orders for the North Field expansion projects. The company revealed that it had ordered four new LNG carriers from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group Co. Ltd. (Hudong), which it outlined were the first batch of orders in the company’s “massive LNG shipbuilding program” which will cater for future LNG fleet requirements for the North Field expansion projects as well as for existing vessel replacement requirements.

In August 2021, the company announced the award of a “major” EPC contract for its North Field expansion project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A. In a company statement at the time, Qatar Petroleum noted that Técnicas Reunidas would act as the EPC contractor for the expansion of existing liquid products storage and loading facilities and the expansion of import facilities for Mono-Ethylene Glycol within Ras Laffan Industrial City, as well as other ancillary facilities and pipelines serving the North Field expansion project.

Supply of Qatari LNG to Germany

Last month, QatarEnergy highlighted in a statement that it had been discussing the supply of Qatari LNG to Germany for a number of years with German companies, however, until recently, such discussions did not materialize into definitive agreements “due to the lack of clarity on the long-term role of gas in Germany’s energy mix and the requisite LNG import infrastructure”.

The company noted that, in a meeting held on March 20 between Al-Kaabi and Robert Habeck, the Vice Chancellor and the Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action in the Federal Republic of Germany, the German side confirmed that the German government has taken swift and concrete actions to fast-track the development of two LNG receiving terminals in Germany as a matter of priority to allow for the long term import of LNG to Germany and that such a scheme has the full support of the German government.

Based on the foregoing, the two sides agreed that their respective commercial entities would re-engage and progress discussions on long term LNG supplies from Qatar to Germany, QatarEnergy said in the statement.

In a February 27 policy statement, Olaf Scholz, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany and Member of the German Bundestag, outlined that Germany had made the decision to “rapidly” build two LNG terminals in Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven.

“An LNG terminal that today receives gas can tomorrow be used to import green hydrogen,” Scholz added in the statement.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com