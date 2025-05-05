QatarEnergy Announces 25 Year Condensate Supply Deal With Shell

'We are delighted to sign QatarEnergy's first 25 year condensate sales agreement', said Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy.

In a statement posted on its website recently, QatarEnergy announced a 25 year condensate supply agreement with Shell.

The company noted in the statement that it entered into a long-term condensate supply agreement with the Singapore-based Shell International Eastern Trading Company (SIETCO), which it highlighted is a wholly owned subsidiary of London-listed Shell plc.

QatarEnergy said in the statement that the agreement stipulates the supply of up to 285 million barrels of condensate to Shell during its 25 year term, starting from July 2025. The deal was signed by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, and Wael Sawan, the CEO of Shell, QatarEnergy’s statement highlighted.

“We are delighted to sign QatarEnergy’s first 25 year condensate sales agreement, the largest and longest duration condensate agreement to date,” Al-Kaabi said at the signing ceremony, the statement revealed.

“This agreement is important for being signed with our strategic partner, Shell, with whom we have recently signed a 20 year naphtha sales agreement. These long-term agreements provide stability and certainty, and helps deliver more value to our customer Shell,” Al-Kaabi added, the statement showed.

QatarEnergy went on to state that “Sawan expressed Shell’s pleasure in entering into this long-term agreement and building on the longstanding strategic relationship with QatarEnergy”.

The company noted in the statement that QatarEnergy and Shell “share various fruitful investments and partnerships in the energy industry in Qatar and globally, including QatarEnergy LNG projects, the Pearl GTL Plant, and several other joint investments”.

In a statement posted on its site back in February, QatarEnergy announced that it had signed a 20 year helium sales and purchase agreement with China’s G-gas.

“QatarEnergy and Guangzhou Guanggang Gases & Energy Co. Ltd (G-gas) signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of 100 million cubic feet per annum of helium from Qatar to the People’s Republic of China,” QatarEnergy noted in that statement.

It added that the 20 year agreement marks the first direct, long-term SPA for the supply of helium from Qatar to China.

“The high purity helium supplies will be sourced from Qatar’s world class helium facilities in Ras Laffan,” QatarEnergy highlighted in that statement.

In a statement posted on its site in December last year, QatarEnergy announced that it and Shell had entered into a new long-term SPA for the supply of three million tons per annum of liquefied natural gas to China.

A statement posted on QatarEnergy’s site in November 2024 announced that the company had entered a 10 year sulfur supply agreement with OCP Nutricrops.

“Under the terms of the 10 year agreement, QatarEnergy will supply up to 7.5 million tons of sulfur to OCP Nutricrops beginning in the third quarter of 2024,” QatarEnergy revealed in that statement.

In another statement posted on its site in October last year, QatarEnergy announced that it had entered into a 20 year naphtha supply agreement with Shell.

The company revealed in that statement that it entered into the “long-term naphtha supply agreement” with SIETCO.

“The 20 year agreement stipulates the supply of up to 18 million tons of naphtha to be delivered to Shell starting in April 2025,” QatarEnergy said in that statement.

On its site, QatarEnergy describes itself as a steward of Qatar’s natural resources and the world’s largest provider of LNG. The company notes on its site that it is a fully integrated energy corporation, ​adding that it covers “the full spectrum of the oil and gas value chain - from exploration to production, from processing and refining to sales and delivery”.

