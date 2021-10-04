Qatar Petroleum Inks 15-Year LNG Supply Deal With China's CNOOC

Qatar Petroleum entered into a 15-year LNG sale and purchase agreement with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

Under this new sales and purchase agreement, Qatar Petroleum would deliver 3.5 million tons per year of LNG to CNOOC’s subsidiary CNOOC Gas and Power Trading & Marketing starting in January 2022.

According to the company, as of August 2021, Qatar has delivered a total of 715 LNG cargoes to China, of which 270 cargoes or more than 24 million tons of LNG were delivered to CNOOC.

This marks the seventh long-term deal Qatar Petroleum has signed since February this year. Just before this contract, the Qatari giant entered into a 20-year deal to supply LNG to South Korea’s Kogas.

The sales and purchase agreement was signed by Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the energy minister and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, and Wang Dongjin, the chairman of CNOOC.

“We are pleased to further build upon our strong relationship with CNOOC with the signing of this new long-term LNG supply agreement,” Al-Kaabi said. “We are especially proud to continue to meet China’s growing need for cleaner energy that LNG provides and are thankful to CNOOC for partnering with us as their trusted LNG supplier.”

Qatar Petroleum stated that Qatar’s collaboration with CNOOC goes back to September 2009 when it delivered the first LNG cargo to CNOOC in China.

These new massive LNG supply contracts come after Qatar Petroleum announced another milestone – a final investment decision for its $28.75 billion North Field East project earlier this year.

Under the project, the company will build four mega trains with a capacity of 8 million tonnes per year in the Ras Laffan complex.

This first phase of the expansion project will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 to 110 mtpa. Qatar Petroleum also plans a second phase to further boost capacity to a total of 126 mtpa by 2027 as well as additional expansions. The company’s unit Qatargas already operates fourteen LNG trains at Ras Laffan.

