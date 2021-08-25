Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal for NFE Project

Qatar Petroleum has announced the award of a “major” engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its North Field Expansion (NFE) project to Técnicas Reunidas S.A.

Under the deal, Técnicas Reunidas will act as the EPC contractor for the expansion of existing liquid products storage and loading facilities, and the expansion of import facilities for Mono-Ethylene Glycol, within Ras Laffan Industrial City, as well as other ancillary facilities and pipelines serving the North Field Expansion project, Qatar Petroleum noted. Técnicas Reunidas will perform engineering work in Qatar as part of the project. The value of the deal was not disclosed by the companies.

The new facilities will be utilized to handle liquid products from the NFE’s four new LNG trains, which are scheduled to start-up before the end of 2025. The facilities will also support two other LNG trains, comprising the North Field South (NFS) project, the company revealed. The NFE project will increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (Mtpa) to 110 Mtpa and the NFS project will further increase this figure to 126 Mtpa, according to Qatar Petroleum.

“The award of this major EPC contract is a part of the North Field Expansion project, which supports the further development of Qatar’s substantial natural gas resources and reinforces our position as the world’s largest LNG producer,” Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the minister of state for energy affairs and the president and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said in a company statement.

“The contract provides for the expansion of the existing infrastructure required to ensure the safe loading and on-time delivery of associated liquid products to our international customers. We look forward to working with Técnicas Reunidas to deliver this important project in a safe, timely and successful manner,” he added.

“The NFE project, with a capacity of 32 Mtpa, is the largest LNG project ever to be undertaken. We are grateful to the wise leadership and directives of His Highness The Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, which place the greatest emphasis on the successful management and development of our natural resources in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, while maintaining Qatar’s strong global leadership in the LNG industry,” Al-Kaabi went on to say.

According to Qatar Petroleum’s website, the North Gas Field, which was discovered in 1971, has total recoverable gas of more than 900 trillion standard cubic feet and is considered to be the largest single non-associated gas reservoir in the world.

Qatar Petroleum describes itself as an integrated national oil corporation responsible for the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry in the State of Qatar and beyond. Técnicas Reunidas, which is based in Madrid, Spain, is one of the world’s leading engineering and construction companies providing sustainable solutions, according to its site. Back in May, the company revealed that it had bagged a $240 million contract with Gazprom Neft for the development of a modern unit for treating a residual oil at Moscow Refinery and in May it announced that it had secured a $1.05 billion (EUR 900 million) petrochemical complex expansion project in Poland with PKN ORLEN.

