Qatar Petroleum Awards Major EPC Deal

Qatar Petroleum has announced the award of a “major” engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract to Samsung C&T Corporation for the expansion of the LNG storage and loading facilities located within Ras Laffan Industrial City, as part of the North Field East (NFE) Project.

The EPC contract, which is valued at more than $2 billion, including options, was awarded on a lump sum basis and is the second major onshore EPC contract award for the NFE project, Qatar Petroleum highlighted. On February 8, Qatar Petroleum awarded an EPC contract for the construction of four LNG mega-trains with associated facilities to the Chiyoda Technip Joint Venture.

Both contracts represent the culmination of front-end engineering and design work that began in early 2018, Qatar Petroleum noted. When completed, the NFE Project will increase the State of Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 77 million to 110 tons per annum (MTPA). The second phase of the planned LNG expansion, the North Field South (NFS) Project, is expected to further increase Qatar’s LNG production capacity from 110 MTPA to 126 MTPA by 2027.

“The award of this contract marks another concrete step towards the further development of our natural gas resources, and enhancing our position as the world’s largest, most reliable LNG producer,” Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Petroleum, said in a company statement.

“This contract provides for the expansion of existing infrastructure required to ensure the safe loading and on-time delivery of our LNG cargoes to our international customers across the globe,” he added.

“Its scope includes three LNG tanks and three LNG loading berths for NFE, and options for two LNG tanks and one LNG berth for NFS project, and all associated pipes, lines and loading lines,” he continued.

Qatar Petroleum describes itself as an integrated national oil corporation responsible for the sustainable development of the oil and gas industry in the State of Qatar and beyond. The company’s activities encompass the entire spectrum of the oil and gas value chain locally, regionally, and internationally, and include the exploration, production, processing, marketing and sales of oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, natural gas liquids, gas to liquids products, refined products, petrochemicals, fertilizers, steel and aluminum, its website states.

