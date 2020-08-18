Qatar Operator Extends Rig Contract

North Oil Co. has granted a contract extension for a pair of jack-up rigs operated by a unit of Japan Drilling Co. offshore Qatar.

North Oil Co. (NOC) has granted a contract extension for a pair of jack-up rigs operated by a unit of Japan Drilling Co. (JDC) in the Al-Shaheen oil field offshore Qatar, JDC reported Monday.

According to a written statement, NOC has extended its contract for the Hakuryu-10 and Hakuryu-12 rigs operated by Japan Drilling (Netherlands) B.V. The operator awarded a one-year extension as the second option under the “2 years firm + 2 x 1 year” options contract, respectively, JDC added.

The extension term for Hakuryu-12 runs one year from Sept. 13, 2020, JDC stated. The drilling contractor added the one-year extension term for Hakuryu-10 begins Feb. 12, 2021.

