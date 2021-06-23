Qatar Drilling Contract Goes to Valaris
North Oil Co. has awarded Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) a three-year rig contract for operations offshore Qatar, Valaris reported Tuesday.
The contract secures the VALARIS JU-110 heavy-duty jackup rig, Valaris noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that it expects the contract to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.
Last week, Rigzone reported that North Oil had contracted another jack-up for work offshore Qatar: Japan Drilling Co., Ltd.’s Hakuryu-10 rig. That contract – with a firm three-year duration plus two one-year options – is slated to commence in the second quarter of 2022.
