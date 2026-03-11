Qatar Assures EU on Energy Security amid Mideast War

'Qatar underlined its commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening its long-standing energy cooperation with the EU', the European Commission said.

Qatar on Tuesday assured the European Union that the Gulf state remains a "reliable energy supplier" amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

That was according to a brief online statement by the European Commission about a meeting between its director-general for energy, Ditte Juul-Jorgensen, and Qatari Energy Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Last week, Qatar - which according to Commission data has been the EU's third-biggest supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG) - declared force majeure on its LNG operations.

"Discussions during the meeting, which was held virtually, dealt with the impact of the ongoing regional conflict on the global energy industry and ways to ensure the security of energy supplies", the Commission said.

"Qatar underlined its commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and looked forward to continuing and strengthening its long-standing energy cooperation with the EU.

"The Commission expressed the EU’s solidarity with Qatar in light of the current regional tensions and reaffirmed the importance it attaches to the stability and security of global energy supply".

According to the Commission's latest quarterly gas market report, Qatar accounted for eight percent or 2.7 billion cubic meters (95.35 billion cubic feet) of LNG imported by the EU in the second quarter of 2025. Qatar's LNG exports to the EU accounted for four percent of total natural gas - liquefied and pipeline gas - imported by the EU in April-June 2025.

Rigzone sent requests to the Commission and Qatar's Government Communications Office and Foreign Affairs Ministry asking for details if Tuesday's meeting tackled Qatari supply of LNG to the bloc.

In a statement Monday about an earlier meeting between EU leaders and the Gulf Cooperation Council, Qatar's Foreign Affairs Ministry said, citing Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, "attacks on energy facilities and the challenges facing maritime navigation in the Gulf forced Qatar to adopt temporary measures to ensure the safety of energy infrastructure and personnel".

"[F]ull supply will resume once the situation stabilizes and the safety of facilities is assured", the statement said, citing the prime minister.

On March 2 state-owned QatarEnergy announced, "Due to military attacks on QatarEnergy's operating facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City in the State of Qatar, QatarEnergy has ceased production of liquefied natural gas and associated products".

On the following day it said it was "stopping the production of some downstream products in the State of Qatar, including urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products".

On March 4 QatarEnergy declared force majeure.

A statement from the European Commission on March 5 said the EU did not yet expect any immediate impact from the war on the security of oil and gas supply in the bloc.

"In case of a prolonged closure of the strait of Hormuz or further disruptions, the EU security of oil and gas supply will be reassessed", the Commission said at the time.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com