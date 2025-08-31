PXGEO Wins Its First Seismic Acquisition Job in Malaysia

PXGEO Equipment Limited, a marine geophysical service provider, has secured its first offshore seismic data acquisition services deal in Malaysia. Under the two-year agreement, PXGEO will deliver a minimum of 365 days of acquisition activity, utilizing its PXGEO 2 seismic vessel, which will mobilize in August.

The company said in a media release that the campaign aims to support Malaysia’s efforts to unlock new hydrocarbon resources and speed up upstream exploration.

It said the contract adds to its expanding portfolio of exploration and production organizations.

“Winning work in a new geography with a new client is an exciting development for our business. We’re proud to play a role in Malaysia’s latest exploration campaign, where reliable, high-quality seismic data is essential for guiding drilling and development decisions”, Charles Davidson Jr., CEO and Executive Chairman of PXGEO, said.

Approximately 50 versatile PXGEO team members will be involved in the project, executing multiple surveys with 2D and 3D towed streamer technology, and they can also incorporate ocean bottom node solutions if needed, the company said.

PXGEO has a workforce of 400 employees distributed across key global locations, which include its headquarters in Dubai and offices in Paris, Houston, Linkoping, Oslo, and Rio de Janeiro, in addition to a specialized offshore team, according to the company.

“With a strong portfolio and growing momentum for advanced subsurface insight, we remain well-positioned to support global exploration strategies”, Davidson said.

