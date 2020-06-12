PX Group Hires Ex Apache and Worley VPs

PX Group has hired Garry Lewis as its new chief strategy officer and Mark Hobbs as its new managing director of offshore oil and gas.

PX Group revealed Thursday that it has hired Garry Lewis as its new chief strategy officer and Mark Hobbs as its new managing director of offshore oil and gas.

Lewis, who joins the company after serving as vice president of business development at both Amec Foster Wheeler and Worley, will lead the group’s business development team, PX Group outlined. According to the company, he will have responsibility for driving organic growth across the entire business in the UK and internationally, “as well as exploring potential acquisitions”.

Hobbs, who joins the company after 17 years at Apache Corporation where he was most recently the vice president for North Sea region operations and projects, will focus on delivering growth for the company in the upstream oil and gas sector, according to PX Group.

The company noted that its two latest additions build upon its recent “strong growth” and acquisitions of “established” energy businesses. PX Group acquired NRG Well Management in April, following the acquisition of Camm-Pro in November.

“We are an ambitious business and I believe that is reflected by the appointments of both Garry and Mark – two respected industry names,” Geoff Holmes, the chief executive officer of PX Group, said in a company statement posted on the group’s website.

“PX Group is known in the energy industry for its personal, dedicated approach – we treat our clients as colleagues. Garry and Mark have shown that same approach throughout their careers and that is one of the key reasons we have brought them on board,” he added in the statement.

PX Group describes itself as the leading energy and infrastructure solutions business. The company, which is based in Country Durham in the UK and has over 25 years of experience, delivers management and engineering services in several sectors.

