px Group Gets Operatorship Of Risavika LNG Facility

px Group has been tagged by the North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) to operate the Risavika liquefaction plant in Southern Norway. Through the move, the energy transition-dedicated px Group has expanded its footprint beyond the United Kingdom.

Headquartered in Stockton-on-Tees, px Group owns the Saltend Chemicals Park and operates a number of energy infrastructure sites within the UK. Now it adds a natural gas liquefaction facility to its portfolio. It also adds to the list of facilities it operates on behalf of NSMP, namely the St. Fergus Gas Terminal and Teeside Gas Processing plant.

“We are delighted to be joining NSMP at RLP and replicating in Europe the close operating partnership that we have honed at St. Fergus and Teeside,” said Geoff Holmess, CEO of px Group.

He added that it is the company’s first major LNG site, which, according to him is in px Group’s ‘sweet spot’. “LNG plays a critical role in the energy mix and is a component in the transition to lower-carbon sources of energy for sectors such as maritime.”

NSMP acquired the Risavika LNG facility in November 2021 from the Nordic energy company Gasum. The facility has an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes of LNG. Feedgas for the plant is delivered via a subsea pipeline system from the Kårstø processing plant in Northern Rogland. The facility also features a 28,000 cbm storage tank. It predominantly uses electricity produced from renewable sources for its operations.

Prior to taking over operatorship of the Risavika LNG plant, px Group assisted NSMP in its acquisition activities which included people management, contract analysis, infrastructure, and procurement. With the Risavika LNG plant px Group also takes over management of a 21-strong team. Operations will be overseen by Mike Horgan, MD, Onshore Oil & Gas at px Group.

“NSMP and px have worked very successfully together on Teeside since 2012 and at St. Fergus since 2016 so it was a natural step to work again with px at RLP,” Andy Heppel, CEO of NSMP said.

