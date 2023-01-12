Public Shale Drillers Best Private Rivals in Race to Deploy Rigs
Publicly traded oil explorers such as Occidental Petroleum Corp. and EOG Resources Inc. have taken the lead in expanding shale drilling, displacing private companies that dominated the space for more than a year.
Public drillers added 18 rigs during the final three months of 2022, while their private rivals idled 11, Arun Jayaram, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., wrote in a note to investors.
Overall, the fleet of rigs operating in the contiguous US expanded by three from the end of September to Dec. 31, according to the Jan. 11 note. JPMorgan’s analysis separated the very largest operators such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. into their own category.
Oil explorers have been contending with higher production costs, a tightening labor market, supply-chain snarls and a dwindling supply of top-tier drilling locations. Closely held companies that accounted for most of the post-pandemic drilling expansion more recently have been husbanding drilling portfolios with an eye on future monetization, Chase Mulvehill, an analyst at Bank of America, said in October.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Analysts Flag Short Term Oil Price Upside
- ExxonMobil to Sell Thai Refinery and Retail Unit
- Five Major Energy And Resources Trends To Look Out For In 2023
- Shell Finds Gas In Pensacola High-Impact Well Off UK
- Aker BP Extends Drilling Alliance With Noble, Odfjell, Halliburton
- Higher Oil Prices Have Not Led to More Exploration
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- GoT Star Says Life on a Rig is Incredibly Unforgiving
- EPA Clarifies Permian Redesignation Position
- U.S. LNG Exports To Break New Records By May 2023
- Top Headlines: Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Andurand Says Oil May Surpass $140 a Barrel
- Shell Highlights 4Q 2022 Tax Hit
- Analyst Flags Oil Market Weakness
- Oil Market Volatility Likely This Week
- EIA Slashes 2023 Brent Forecast
- Turkey Makes Oil Discovery Worth $12 Billion
- Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast