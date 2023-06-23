Public Companies' Proved Reserves Dipped by 5.6 Bboe in 2022: EIA

The proved reserves of public companies listed on the USA SEC dropped by 5.6 Bboe in 2022.

The oil and natural gas proved reserves of public companies listed on the USA Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped by 5.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (Bboe) in 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine, according to a USA Energy Information Administration (EIA) report.

In its latest petroleum weekly report released Thursday, the EIA analyzed the published financial reports of 187 domestic and international exploration and production (E&P) companies provided to the SEC. The agency estimates that the companies in the analysis accounted for around half of total non-OPEC petroleum liquids production in 2022.

The top 20 companies accounted for 68 percent of the 231 Bboe in proved oil and natural gas reserves held at the end of 2022. Many of these majors have global operations, and some are state-owned national oil firms with reserves and operations concentrated in their home countries, such as Mexico, China, and Brazil.

Divestments from Russia by large oil majors such as BP PLC and TotalEnergies SE led to decreased proved reserves for the companies, although the proved reserve additions were close to the 10-year average in the 2012-2021 period, the report said.

Proved reserves held by the companies in the analysis decreased in 2022 because of larger-than-usual sales caused by Western companies leaving Russia, with proved reserve sales of 12 Bboe in 2022 more than double the 10-year average of 4.6 Bboe, the EIA said.

The addition of organic proved reserves, which the study defines as those that come from improved recovery and extensions and discoveries, of 16.2 Bboe and purchases of 8.2 Bboe were not enough to cover increased sales and normal production for 2022, the report said.

According to the report, these results suggest proved reserves for these companies would have increased in 2022 if not for Western companies choosing to divest from Russian assets. Positive revisions reflect increases in crude oil and natural gas prices in 2022.

The total exploration and development (E&D) costs incurred by the companies rose by 10 percent in 2022 from 2021, remaining 22 percent below the pre-pandemic five-year (2015–19) average, according to the report.

Meanwhile, in its related 2022 annual financial review, the EIA said the combined petroleum liquids production of the companies declined less than one percent and natural gas output grew four percent in 2022 year over year.

On the financial front, the companies reduced net debt by $117 billion in 2022. They increased net share repurchases by $95 billion and cash from operations to $810 billion in 2022, the most for any year in the 2013–22 period.

In the study, there were 66 companies with headquarters in the USA and 66 in Canada. Most global oil and natural gas proved reserves were held by companies in the USA. Around 64 percent, or 120 of the companies, produced less than 50,000 barrels per day in 2022.

“Our conclusions are not representative of the entire global E&P sector because we do not include private companies that do not publish financial reports”, the EIA noted.

Earlier in the month, the EIA noted in its latest short-term energy outlook that it expects USA crude oil production to set annual records in 2023 and 2024 but added that growth is slowing.

