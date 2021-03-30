PTTEP Makes New Oil and Gas Find
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has announced a new oil and gas discovery from exploration well Sirung-1 in Block SK405B offshore Malaysia.
Through its subsidiary PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited, PTTEP started the drilling of the Sirung-1 wildcat well in January 2021. The well was drilled to a total depth of 8,326 feet where it was said to have encountered a “significant” oil and gas column of more than 328 feet in the clastic reservoirs. An appraisal well is scheduled in near future to assess the upside resources, PTTEP noted.
“The Sirung-1 exploration well marks PTTEP’s third discovery offshore Malaysia following SK410B’s Lang Lebah and SK417’s Dokong,” Phongsthorn Thavisin, PTTEP’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.
“PTTEP also plans to explore nearby prospects in this PSC next year. The achievements have strengthened our investment base as we continue to expand our exploration horizon in Malaysia,” he added.
Also commenting on the discovery, Emeliana Rice-Oxley, the vice president of exploration, upstream, at Petronas, which also has a stake in the asset, said, “the Sirung-1 discovery further proves the presence of oil, especially in the under-explored deeper play within the Balingian Province”.
“This came after similar success in an infill well at D18 Field. We are well-positioned to pursue a similar play in the other two neighboring blocks in the same province, namely Blocks SK411 and SK306. As such, developing this block and other surrounding areas remains an integral part of Petronas and our partners’ long-term growth plans,” the Petronas representative added.
“We are very encouraged by the continued success with our partners on the consecutive discoveries this year in Malaysia and remain optimistic in our exploration activities for 2021,” Rice-Oxley went on to say.
PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited is the operator of the asset with a 59.5 percent participating interest. MOECO Oil (Sarawak) SDN.BHD. holds a 25.5 percent stake and Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. holds the remaining 15 percent interest.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Deputy Energy Sec Sworn In
- Total Suspends Mozambique Work Plans Amid Violence
- Minister Says Iraq Discussing $7B Deal with Total
- Blockbuster Start for North Sea Mergers
- Petronas Hits FLNG Milestone
- Oil Sinks as Suez Canal Ship Refloated
- UK Shows Way to Keep Lights on and Hit Net Zero
- NextDecade, Oxy Sign Texas CO2 Storage Deal
- Report Predicts Oilfield Job Losses to Robots
- AMLO Doubles Down on Shielding Pemex from Competition
- Texas Utility Sues Suppliers
- Yemen Houthis Claim More Attacks on Aramco Sites
- Santos Awards Deal for $3.6B Barossa Project
- PDO Awards $4B Service Deals
- Indian Refiners Cut Reliance on Middle Eastern Crudes
- Dolphin Rig Goes on Contract
- Island Offshore Claims World Record in North Sea
- Russia Wants to Use Forest to Offset Carbon
- Equinor Makes Biggest NCS Discovery in 2021
- Sapura Energy Founder Retires
- No Roaring USA Shale Industry to Respond to OPEC+
- California Driller Reaped Gains from Texas Freeze
- Conoco COO Retires
- Are Foreign Oil Firms About to Return to Venezuela?
- New Venezuela Gasoline Stations Actually Have Fuel to Sell
- USA Sells 10+ Million Barrels of SPR Oil
- Texan LNG Project Axed
- Exxon Cutting Hundreds of Workers in Singapore
- Brent Passes $70 after Key Saudi Oil Site Attacked
- BP Exits KAZ Oil Projects to Focus on Ren Strategy