PTTEP Eyes 8 Percent Growth in Sales Volume Next Year

'This growth reflects strong momentum from our operational expansion in Thailand and overseas this year, which has already translated into higher sales volume and revenue, and will continue to support our performance into 2026 and beyond'.

Thailand's state-owned PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Ltd (PTTEP) on Thursday announced a spending budget of around $7.73 billion for 2026, targeting an eight percent sales volume increase to 556,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boed).

"This growth reflects strong momentum from our operational expansion in Thailand and overseas this year, which has already translated into higher sales volume and revenue, and will continue to support our performance into 2026 and beyond", PTTEP chief executive Montri Rawanchaikul said in an online statement.

Of the 2026 budget, $5.16 billion is for capital expenditure and $2.56 billion is for operating expenditure.

PTTEP said it aims to maximize volumes from current producing assets to strengthen the Southeast Asian country's energy security.

"Main producing projects include G1/61 (Erawan, Platong, Satun and Funan fields), G2/61 (Bongkot field), Arthit, S1, Contract 4 projects and projects in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area", PTTEP said. "This plan also includes other overseas projects in Malaysia, Oman and Algeria. The capex budget of USD 3,605 million (equivalent to THB 118,064 million) is allocated to support these activities".

It said it has allotted $118 million for emission reduction activities including a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the Arthit field in the Gulf of Thailand. It announced a positive final investment decision on the CCS project on September 8, earmarking a five-year investment of $320 million. Expected to start operations 2028, the project is designed to capture and store up to one million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year.

The 2026 plan also involves "accelerating the activities of key projects under the development phase, including Ghasha Concession, Abu Dhabi Offshore 2, Mozambique Area 1, Malaysia greenfields such as Malaysia SK405B, Malaysia SK417 and Malaysia SK438 Projects, to achieve production start-up timelines as planned, with the allocated capex budget of USD 1,423 million (equivalent to THB 46,603 million)".

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

PTTEP allotted $101 million in capex for drilling exploration and appraisal wells in Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and the United Arab Emirates.

For 2026-30, PTTEP earmarked $33.28 billion in capital and operating expenditure. It targets to raise its production to 609,000 boed by the end of the decade.

"Over the next five years, the company expects to commence petroleum production from multiple international projects in Malaysia, Algeria and the Middle East, further strengthening petroleum sales volume and supporting growth in line with the company's strategic plan", Montri said.

In the first nine months of 2025, PTTEP sold 499,925 boed, up three percent from the same period last year.

"This growth was primarily driven by domestic projects such as the G1/61 Project, which achieved production ramp-up to 800 MMscfd [million standard cubic feet per day] since March 2024 and the MTJDA A18 Project, whose acquisition was completed in July 2025", PTTEP reported October 30.

Revenue and net profit for January-September 2025 totaled $6.66 billion and $1.29 billion respectively.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com