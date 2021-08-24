PTTEP Announces New CEO
PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has revealed that the company’s board of directors has appointed Montri Rawanchaikul, PTTEP’s president, to be the new chief executive officer and director of the company.
PTTEP’s current CEO and director, Phongsthorn Thavisin, will end his roles on September 30, 2021, PTTEP confirmed. The appointment of the new CEO and director will be effective from October 1, 2021, the company outlined. PTTEP highlighted that the appointment of Rawanchaikul to the position of director is subject to the State Enterprise Policy Committee’s approval.
Thavisin has held several roles at PTTEP, including president, president of exploration and production, chief operating officer of the production asset and operations support group and senior manager of international assets. He became PTTEP’s CEO back in October 2018.
Rawanchaikul became PTTEP’s president in October 2020. He has also held several roles at PTTEP, including executive vice president of the production asset group, executive vice president of the strategy and business development group and senior vice president of international assets.
Back in May, PTTEP announced that its board of directors passed resolutions to elect Wattanapong Kurovat to be a director in replacement of Twarath Sutabutr, who resigned. In April, the company’s board passed resolutions to elect Krairit Euchukanonchai to be the chairman of the board of directors.
PTTEP describes itself as a national petroleum exploration and production company dedicating itself to providing a sustainable petroleum supply to Thailand and the countries it operates in. The company traces its roots back to 1985.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
