PTTEP Announces Largest Ever Gas Find

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP) has announced its largest ever gas discovery.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (Malaysia Branch), or PTTEP HKO, PTTEP completed the Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well in the Sarawak SK 410B Project, which was said to have proven over 1,960 feet of net gas pay. A well test at the site showed a flow rate of 50 million cubic feet of gas per day, PTTEP highlighted.

Appraisal drilling at the Lang Lebah structure followed the Lang Lebah-1RDR2 gas discovery, which was made back in 2019. Lang Lebah-2 was completed in mid-January 2021.

“We are delighted to confirm the largest ever gas discovery by PTTEP,” Phongsthorn Thavisin, PTTEP’s chief executive officer, said in a company statement.

“The experience and expertise from our operations in the Gulf of Thailand and overseas have contributed to this achievement. The Lang Lebah gas discovery strengthens PTTEP’s investment base in Malaysia and demonstrates that our ‘Execute strategy’ has translated into reserves increase for the company’s long-term growth,” he added.

The Sarawak SK 410B Project is located approximately 55 miles offshore Sarawak, Malaysia. PTTEP HKO is the operator with a 42.5 percent participating interest. KUFPEC Malaysia (SK-410B) Limited and Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. hold 42.5 percent and 15 percent participating interests, respectively.

PTTEP last announced a discovery in May 2020. In a company statement at the time, PTTEP revealed that it, and its joint venture partners, had made two deepwater oil finds in Block 29, offshore Mexico. PTTEP noted back in May that the commercial potential of the discovery would be assessed in the next phase.

PTTEP is a petroleum exploration and production company based in Bangkok, Thailand. The company, which was formed in 1985, has invested in exploration and production activities in several countries, including Thailand, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Mozambique, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Angola, and Oman, its website highlights.

