PTAS Aker Solutions Secures Contract Extension with Brunei Shell Petroleum

The contract involves maintenance and upgrades to sustain production levels across offshore assets in the South China Sea.

PTAS Aker Solutions Sdn. Bhd., a joint venture between Aker Solutions ASA and PTAS Sdn. Bhd., has secured a two-year deal extension with Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP) for offshore maintenance and modification services.

Aker Solutions said in a media release that the contract extension is a result of BSP exercising an option included in the current agreement. Aker Solutions said the deal is a significant one, meaning it is valued between NOK 1.5 billion ($149.2 million) and NOK 2.5 billion ($248.6 million).

The work will be managed by PTAS Aker Solutions’ office in Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam. The scope of work covers maintenance and upgrades to sustain production levels across offshore assets in the South China Sea, with PTAS Aker Solutions serving as the main contractor, Aker Solutions said.

"We look forward to leveraging an optimized delivery model and driving targeted improvement initiatives during this contract period. As the main contractor, we are committed to enhancing new ways of working and improving performance and efficiency while delivering cost reductions across the value chain", Paal Eikeseth, Executive Vice President and head of Aker Solutions' Life Cycle Business, said.

Aker Solutions said it had obtained its initial ORMC contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum in 2012 and renewed the contract in 2020 under the name PTAS Aker Solutions. PTAS Aker Solutions merges local execution skills with the extensive international expertise of Aker Solutions.

This contract will be recorded as an order intake in the Life Cycle segment during the second quarter of 2025, Aker Solutions said.

