PSW Technology Inks License Deal With Cameron

PSW Technology has secured an exclusive license deal for recertification of Cameron-produced risers according to OEM standards.

Scana-owned PSW Technology has signed an exclusive license agreement with Cameron, a Schlumberger company to carry out recertification of risers produced by Cameron under Original Equipment Manufacturer standards.

The agreement grants PSW the right to carry out everything from engineering to replacement of parts, assembly, welding, and certification, and Cameron will treat PSW’s Certificate of Compliance (COC) as OEM original.

PSW Technology is a Norwegian supplier of products, systems, and services to the energy and maritime industries. It is currently Norway’s largest within recertification and modification services to marine risers and has worked closely together with Cameron since 2012.

PSW Technology also has a partnership agreement with Schlumberger. While the agreement is exclusive to Norway, PSW has been granted the right to undertake recertification for UK customers, under a one-year firm deal. It also additionally strengthens PSW’s relationship with Cameron.

“The agreement represents an important stamp of approval and a competitive advantage for PSW. It enables our customers to reduce time spent on recertification, with the potential for inspections to be carried out offshore while all repair work is done by PSW’s experts in our premises at Mongstad – a location close to the North Sea and Norway’s most important shipping base for this type of equipment,” says Oddbjørn Haukøy, CCO of Scana ASA

“Furthermore, the agreement simplifies the recertification process by giving our customers one supplier to relate to from start to finish – instead of having several, which often is the case today,” he added.

“To land the license agreement, the company has undergone a comprehensive revision. Everything we have of procedural work is now approved by Cameron, and today we work according to their systems and routines. This is a partnership we have earned, and we see the agreement as a strong recognition of the competence, facilities, and procedures PSW has for engineering, assembly, machining, welding, and testing,” Haukøy concluded.

