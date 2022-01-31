PSV And Rig Clash In North Sea Highlights Safety Issues

A collision between the Ben Nevis PSV and a Valaris-owned drilling rig – the Valaris JU-92 – last November brought to light how commercial pressure undermines safe operations.

The incident on November 17, 2021, prompted the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in Aberdeen to serve a notice to Valaris, for failing to ensure the health and safety of its employees.

The notice issued on December 17 last year notes that Valaris failed ‘to implement a safe system of work to control vessel operation within 1,650 feet safety zone around the installation to ensure that the risk of such collision is reduced to a level that is as low as reasonably practicable.’

On the day of the collision, Valaris undertook cargo transfer operations with the PSV Ben Nevis being on the drift-on side of Valaris JU-92, formerly known as Ensco 92.

According to RMT, the vessel attempted to comply with a request to change position but was unable to maintain position and, by a combination of wind and current, was pushed onto the forward leg of the rig where it sustained significant damage leading to it taking on water and having to return to port for repairs.

Commenting on the incident, The UK’s National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) general secretary Mick Lynch, said that the Valaris installation was damaged, and lives were endangered.

“The previous owner of the Maltese-flagged Ben Nevis was caught out by maritime regulators in Aberdeen and Rotterdam for failing to pay seafarers wages, and at poverty rates. Now the new owner has been involved in an incident which reflects a safety culture underpinned by commercial pressures,” Lynch said.

The PSV has previously been owned by the Mumbai-based Global Offshore Services, however, the company sold the vessel in 2015 and took it back on a Bareboat charter.

Lynch further added that the commercial pressure is driving dangerous behavior, pointing out that the union had repeatedly called on industry and the Government to address issues around the matter otherwise the standards and pay will keep being pushed down, all to win profitable deals in the North Sea.

“The industry supply chain principles have to be strengthened, or reputable vessel operators employing domestic crews with proven safety standards and decent pay and conditions will continue to be undermined by this disgraceful race to the bottom. With that we will see the potential seriousness of these incidents increase,” concluded Lynch.

