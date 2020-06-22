Pryme Group Gets New CFO

Pryme Group has revealed that it has appointed Tyler Buchan its new chief financial officer (CFO), following Kerrie Murray’s recent promotion to the role of CEO.

Buchan possesses a wealth of finance experience, according to Pryme Group. He has previously held roles for global oilfield specialist Forum Energy Technologies, where he worked with Murray as part of the same team, and multinational brewery BrewDog.

“While my previous working relationship with Kerrie was a factor in my decision, the opportunity to lead a finance function was simply too good to turn down,” Buchan said in a company statement, which was sent to Rigzone on Monday.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time at BrewDog – working alongside some fantastic people – but now have a chance to join another fast-growing business with a huge amount of potential,” he added in the statement.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know my new colleagues in the finance team and building upon the positive work done to date by Kerrie towards profitability and achieving the objectives we’ve set as a leadership team,” Buchan continued.

Commenting on Buchan’s new role, Murray said, “having worked closely with Tyler for a large part of each other’s careers to date, I’m delighted to welcome him to the team at Pryme Group and look forward to driving the company forward together”.

“Tyler brings a varied skillset and impressive track-record in managing successful teams; honed through his experiences working in the oil and gas industry and for one of the country’s fastest-growing companies,” Murray added.

Headquartered in Dundee, Pryme Group has operations across the UK and provides integrated manufacturing solutions to a variety of industries, including the energy sector. As part of its offering, the group delivers maintenance, modification, operations and decommissioning services for onshore, offshore and subsea companies.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com