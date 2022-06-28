Protests and Discontent Continue Throughout Libya

'Output and continuity have been significant issues throughout Libya throughout 2022'.

Protests and discontent throughout Libya continue with a force-majeure threatened within the next 72 hours for key ports within the Sirte Oil Basin, Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) report highlighted.

“The Gulf of Sirte includes the exports terminals of Es Sider, Ras Lanuf, Brega and Zueitina,” Dryad stated in the report, which was released on June 27.

“Output and continuity have been significant issues throughout Libya throughout 2022 as the political crisis continues to worsen. The NOC’s move comes as Libya grapples with protests that are forcing many oil fields and ports to shut down,” Dryad added in the report.

In its previous MSTA, which was released on June 20, Dryad noted that, in Libya, despite previous reporting that oil exports had halted at Ras Lanuf and As Sidr oil ports, shipments had since taken place.

“Whilst the situation remains unstable the ports of Ras Lanuf and As Sidr are understood to be operational at this time. The force majeure at Zueitina and Brega oil ports continues,” Dryad stated in the MSTA at the time.

In its June 13 MSTA, Dryad stated that, in Libya, oil exports had been halted at As Sidr and Ras Lanuf ports as protestors blockaded access to the port.

“This follows continuing protests and force majeures at Brega and Zeuitina port demanding that Prime Minister Dbeibah hand over power to parliament elected Prime Minister Bashagha,” Dryad stated in the MSTA at the time.

“In addition, groups continue to threaten to close Hariga oil port, however, there have been no reports of official closures. In Tripoli, on 10 June, violent clashes erupted between two groups. There were heavy exchanges of gunfire and explosions across several districts. There have been no reported casualties,” Dryad added in its June 13 MSTA.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com