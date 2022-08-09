Prospex Completes Project Apollo On El Romeral Power Plant

Prospex Energy has completed the installation of a 41.5 kW array of solar panels on the roof of the El Romeral power plant, known as Project Apollo. Prospex Energy, the company focused on European gas and power projects holds a 49.9 percent working interest in El Romeral through its interest in Tarba Energía.

Project Apollo powers part of the ancillary services at the plant, thereby leading to reduced self-consumption and increased sales of electricity. The cost of installation was less than €50,000 which was financed from existing funds held by Tarba. Payback from this investment is estimated to be three to four years. A total of 83 photo-voltaic panels have been installed in three separate zones on the power plant roof giving a total installed peak capacity of 41.5 kWh. Project Apollo is expected to generate 66 MWh in the first year.

Project Apollo will give valuable experience to Tarba in managing solar plants, which will be useful learning for Project Helios, the renewable co-generation project via a proposed 5 MW solar farm adjacent to El Romeral which is at the FEED stage. Connection to the power grid at El Romeral is pre-existing and the grid network has ample capacity to export increased electricity output from Project Helios, subject to permitting.

“Project Apollo establishes us as an emerging integrated energy company and reduces our carbon footprint by leveraging an existing asset to incorporate photovoltaic capabilities. Not only will this directly result in increased sales of electricity at the El Romeral power plant, but importantly, it also furthers our ambition to diversify our power assets as we look to enhance our conventional/renewable energy ratio. This will be a core pillar of Prospex’s strategy in the future as we balance the immediate and critical demand contours of domestic gas markets with our responsibility to provide long-term sustainable power across Europe,” said Mark Routh, Prospex’s CEO.

“Today’s news is a significant first step towards achieving this over-arching strategy and I look forward to providing further news in this regard over the coming weeks and months,” he added.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com