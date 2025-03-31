Prospera Closes Acquisition of Interest in Saskatchewan, Alberta Assets

Prospera Energy has closed the acquisition of a 10 percent working interest in each of the Hearts Hill, Luseland, and Cuthbert properties in Saskatchewan and Alberta, Canada, from an arm’s length joint venture partner.

The total purchase price for the transaction was approximately $1.26 million (CAD 1.8 million), consisting of $280,000 (CAD 400,000) in cash to be paid over 16 months, $140,000 (CAD 200,000) in equity through the issuance of around 3.1 million Prospera common shares, and the forgiveness of all outstanding debts totaling around $0.84 million (CAD 1.2 million) owed by the joint venture partner.

Furthermore, 3,076,923 warrants were issued, allowing the holder to acquire one Prospera common share at a price of CAD 0.10 in the first year and CAD 0.15 in the second year, the company said in a news release.

Prospera has 100 percent ownership of the Luseland asset, which has oil reserves of an estimated 280 million barrels of original oil in place (OOIP). The company has also gained 100 percent ownership of the Hearts Hill property, which contains the highest API oil among the three heavy-oil assets and holds upside potential in the Sparky formation. In Cuthbert, its working interest increased to 86 percent, according to an earlier statement.

Both Hearts Hill and Cuthbert assets have full infrastructure in place with facilities that can handle 75,000 barrels of emulsion each.

The acquisition “significantly enhances Prospera’s control over its most substantial resource, enabling optimized development and management of these reserves,” it said.

In September 2024, Prospera said it transitioned to the Hearts Hill Bakken horizontal drilling program. The Sparky Waterflood pilot has been initiated, including recompletions and conversions, it said.

Prospera said it completed a total of thirty-two workovers and reactivations in the first quarter before releasing service rigs for spring break-up on March 20, including 16 service rig jobs in Hearts Hill, 11 jobs in Luseland that consisted primarily of high-impact reactivations, and five jobs in Cuthbert.

Earlier in the month, Prospera announced the acquisition of White Tundra Petroleum, which has assets near Loyalist and Hanna in Alberta, Canada.

The acquisition strengthens Prospera’s base production and “provides numerous high-impact reactivation opportunities,” the company said. The transaction is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

As part of the transaction, 18 million shares of Prospera will be issued to White Tundra shareholders, contingent upon White Tundra achieving 85 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) for three consecutive days across its properties. A performance-based bonus of around 7.3 million additional shares will be issued if production of 128 boepd can be demonstrated for at least seven consecutive days within six months from the acquisition date. Prospera is also assuming $695,000 in debt as part of the transaction, it said.

Prospera said it would assume operational oversight of White Tundra and immediately deploy a $200,000 workover and reactivation program to optimize production beyond 128 boepd. The bonus share consideration will be issued following the final statement of adjustments and verification of sustained production levels.

