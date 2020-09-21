Proserv Unveils 2 New Facilities

Proserv’s Controls division has formally unveiled two new “cutting-edge” center of excellence facilities in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, and Cumbernauld, near Glasgow, Scotland.

The company said its new site in Abu Dhabi is an upgrade on its previous base in the city and outlined that the facility will deliver a wide range of Proserv’s service and production capabilities. Proserv’s new site in Cumbernauld represents the firm’s service center of excellence for measurement and replaces its location in Coatbridge.

Proserv noted that, despite the ongoing global challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, it has proactively pursued the establishment of the new sites in recent months as it continues to win significant orders amid the general slowdown.

“Both service centers of excellence in Abu Dhabi and Cumbernauld offer dedicated, larger spaces to support our clients’ needs,” Michael Purkiss, Proserv’s vice president of services, said in a company statement.

“We made our commitment to these facilities before the pandemic arrived and our team has skillfully harnessed their dynamic designs to make them safe and entirely fit for purpose within the current requirement for socially distanced work environments, with reduced physical contact,” he added.

“Both locations provide dedicated factory acceptance testing studios, which currently also have the flexibility to carry these out remotely for our customers, via live video conferencing links. Similarly, once life returns to normal, these new sites will then transition very smoothly back to their original plans,” Purkiss went on to say.

Proserv’s Abu Dhabi General Manager (GM), Angus Rodger, said the investment in a new site in Abu Dhabi strengthens the company’s ability to support the operation and maintenance of a broad spectrum of Proserv legacy brand equipment that is located in the Middle East, as well as supply newly designed hydraulic and electrical control systems.

The company’s Cumbernauld GM, James Holt, stated, “our newly opened space gives us the extra capacity to improve our workflows and deliver the high-quality products we are known for”.

Proserv is a controls technology company comprised of two divisions, Proserv Controls and Gilmore. The first encompasses Proserv’s subsea controls solutions, alongside its topside, IWOCS, sampling, and measurement offerings to the oil and gas and renewables markets. Gilmore is known for its globally renowned control valves, according to the company’s website.

Proserv has announced a corporate restructure resulting in the two divisions back in October last year, after it was recapitalized by its majority shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR early in 2018.

