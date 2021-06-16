Proserv Buys Middle Eastern Business

Proserv Controls has announced the acquisition of the trade and assets of Dron & Dickson Electromechanical Contracting (DDEC) LLC.

Proserv Controls has announced the acquisition of the trade and assets of Dron & Dickson Electromechanical Contracting (DDEC) LLC, which is the Middle Eastern business of Dron & Dickson.

Following the transaction, the value of which was not disclosed by Proserv, the entire DDEC business and inventory will be integrated and absorbed into Proserv’s Middle East based service operation and will relocate to the company’s new facility in Abu Dhabi, which was opened last year. The deal reinforces and expands the breadth of offering and capability that Proserv delivers in the Middle East and North Africa, Proserv said in a statement posted on its website.

DDEC is said to provide a range of electrical engineering services and ex certified equipment, which is suitable for use in potentially explosive atmospheres. The DDEC team also supplies competent electrical and instrumentation technicians to carry out electrical equipment installation, inspection, and maintenance, with accreditation from globally recognized bodies. In addition, DDEC acts as a principal distributor for several hazardous area product manufacturers.

“This deal presents genuinely exciting possibilities for us,” Angus Rodger, Proserv’s Abu Dhabi general manager, said in a company statement.

“DDEC has established excellent supplier relationships with major manufacturers of high-quality products for hazardous areas and we will make sure that the transition over to Proserv is a seamless process and we will provide those valued partners with excellent levels of support moving forwards,” he added.

“Equally, we see real potential in the service side of the business, and we look forward to assimilating DDEC’s highly qualified technicians into our own multi-skilled and talented team. By being able to send a combination of both hydraulic and electrical know-how offshore, as a single service provider, we can now cover a far wider scope of maintenance, upgrade, commissioning, and installation work,” Rodger went on to say.

Colin Rowley, the managing director of Dron & Dickson Group, said, “after nine years, we are delighted to pass on our Middle East business to Proserv”.

“We are confident this move represents a perfect outcome for both our team members in the UAE and our highly valued supply partners,” Rowley added.

“This deal allows Dron & Dickson to firmly focus on growth opportunities in the UK and European markets, and further pursue our strategic objectives both within the energy sector and diversification into new market segments,” he continued.

Proserv is a controls technology company incorporating two divisions, Proserv Controls, which encompasses subsea controls solutions, alongside topside, IWOCS, sampling, and measurement offerings, and Gilmore, a Proserv Company, which is known for its control valves. Dron & Dickson is described as a UK based expert in the supply, assembly, and maintenance of hazardous area and industrial electrical equipment.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com