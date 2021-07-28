Proserv Bags Deal for 22 Wellhead Control Panels

Proserv Controls has announced that it has secured a 'significant' contract to manufacture and deliver 22 wellhead control panels to Basra Oil Company.

Aberdeen based Proserv Controls has announced that it has secured a “significant” contract to manufacture and deliver 22 wellhead control panels (WHCP) to Basra Oil Company for use on the Majnoon oil field in southern Iraq.

Proserv will deliver the WHCPs in three lots, with the first due towards the end of the third quarter of 2021. The second tranche is scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year and the final tranche is set to arrive in March 2022. Proserv noted that the WHCPs will be manufactured at its dedicated site in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The value of the contract was not disclosed.

The deal has been arranged through KBR, the Houston based engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) company, which is the EPCM lead on Basra Oil Company’s plans to significantly ramp up production capabilities at the field, Proserv pointed out. Each of the 22 WHCPs has the capability of controlling up to four wells, according to Proserv, which outlined that the WHCPs have been earmarked for use on 70 new wells currently in the development phase.

At the moment, the Majnoon oil field has a capacity of just over 200,000 barrels per day of production, Proserv highlighted. The company outlined that Basra Oil Company’s strategy is to more than double this to above 400,000 barrels per day in the next two years.

“This contract award has been achieved through the excellent reliability and quality of our products and our fabrication processes,” Proserv’s vice president of operations, Geert Kooi, said in a company statement.

“We have provided support on the Majnoon field for eight years now, delivering high levels of service expertise, and building both relationships and trust in the meantime,” Kooi added in the statement.

Davis Larssen, the chief executive officer of Proserv Controls, said, “across the entire company, we have enjoyed a very encouraging first half to 2021, with some major wins both subsea and topside”.

“We have not only achieved success in our traditionally strong markets, such as the Gulf of Mexico, but also in southeast Asia and right across the Middle East,” Larssen added. “This valuable contract from BOC in Iraq demonstrates the full scope of our abilities across the Middle East and North Africa region,” Larssen went on to say.

Proserv Controls is part of the Proserv Group, which also comprises Gilmore. Last month, Proserv Controls announced the acquisition of the trade and assets of Dron & Dickson Electromechanical Contracting (DDEC) LLC, which is the Middle Eastern business of Dron & Dickson.

