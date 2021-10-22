Prosafe To Work On Elgin Field For TotalEnergies
Offshore accommodation services provider Prosafe has won a deal from TotalEnergies to provide accommodation support in the UK sector of the North Sea.
Prosafe said that its Safe Caledonia unit will be working for TotalEnergies at the Elgin complex. The firm duration of the contract is 270 days with one 30-day option. The work will start in mid-March 2022.
“After the Safe Caledonia safely and efficiently operated for TotalEnergies at Elgin in 2017 and 2021, Prosafe is extremely pleased to be awarded this contract for operations in 2022. We take this as a reflection of the high performance and flexibility that the Safe Caledonia offers,” Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO of Prosafe, said.
Prosafe has already been awarded a contract for the Safe Caledonia by TotalEnergies in August 2019. It was supposed to work on the Elgin field in April 2020 for 162 days.
This, however, did not come to fruition as the companies agreed to postpone the Elgin campaign by a year. The firm duration of the deal was scheduled to start in the late first quarter of 2021.
As for the vessel, the Safe Caledonia is a POSMOOR passive position moored semi-submersible accommodation support vessel with beds for 454 persons and is capable of operating worldwide, excluding Norway, in the most demanding conditions.
It was built in 1982 at GVA Kockums yard in Sweden to a Pacesetter design. The Safe Caledonia completed a 20-year life extension in 2012/13.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
