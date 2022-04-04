Prosafe On The Lookout For New Deputy CEO And CFO
Owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels Prosafe is set to start the search for a new deputy CEO and CFO as Stig H. Christiansen has tendered his resignation. The company informed that Christiansen is leaving the company in order to pursue an alternative career opportunity.
Prosafe noted it will immediately start the process of finding a successor to Christiansen.
"We would like to thank Stig for his dedication and valuable contribution over the years and not least in connection with the recent financial restructuring which leaves the company in a solid financial situation. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” the board of directors and CEO said.
Christiansen will remain in his current role at the latest until July 31, 2022, alternatively until a successor is in place, and will assist the company in securing a good transition.
Christiansen has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer since March 2017. He joined Prosafe as CFO in August 2015 and was Acting CEO from April 2016 until March 2017.
He has more than 20 years of experience in management and finance positions in the oil and gas industry. He has been Chief Executive Officer of the international oil service provider Add Energy Group AS and Senior Vice President of Group Finance in Statoil.
Christiansen was employed by Prosafe in the period from 1997 to 2005, the last five years of which as Chief Financial Officer for the Group.
He holds an MBA in International Business Economics from the University of Aalborg, Denmark, and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Birmingham, UK.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
