ProPetro Secures Fourth FORCE Electric Frac Fleet Contract

Texas-based completion services provider ProPetro Holding Corp. has signed a contract to provide electric hydraulic fracturing services to a Permian-focused oil and gas operator. ProPetro did not name the operator in its media release.

“We are pleased to announce another key strategic step for ProPetro as we deploy another of our industry-leading FORCE electric frac fleets with a valued Permian operator. We now have four FORCE electric fleets on term contracts and continue to experience industry-leading performance from our active fleets that are delivering value to our customers through efficient completions performance”, Sam Sledge, ProPetro’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“Our four FORCE fleets will now require approximately 165 megawatts of mobile power generation equipment in support of the operations called for in their current term contracts. This announcement further supports our expectations regarding the growth in mobile power demand for electric-powered hydraulic fracturing fleets, among other oil and gas and industrial projects”, Sledge added.

“We believe our recently announced mobile power generation solutions business, ProPWR, is well-positioned to effectively provide services to support this growing demand and will benefit from these favorable trends, which are accelerating not only in the oil and gas industry but also for AI data centers and other industrial purposes", Sledge said.

According to ProPetro, its FORCE system relies on electric power instead of traditional diesel engines, reducing emissions and noise at the well site. Furthermore, the system is designed for high performance and efficiency, the company said.

ProPWR, according to ProPetro, is a relatively new business focused on providing mobile, natural gas-fueled power generation.

