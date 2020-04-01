ProPetro Launches Mass Layoff in Midland

The combined effects of the oil price slump and coronavirus outbreak have prompted another oilfield service company to shrink its staff. Late last week, Midland, Texas-based ProPetro Holding Corp. announced it was planning a mass layoff at its Hydraulic Fracturing Facility located at 2518 FM 307 in Midland.

The first separation was on March 26 and the layoffs are expected to be permanent, according to a notice the company submitted to the Texas Workforce Commission on March 30. The notice stated that 388 employees would be affected.

The decision was in line with the company’s announcement on March 26 regarding a number of strategic actions to align its cost structure against lower oil industry activity levels. The overall action plan included:

A workforce reduction to address declining fleet activity.

Reducing maintenance capital expenditures and field level consumable costs.

Negotiating lower prices for expendable items, materials used in day-to-day operations, and large component replacement parts.

Evaluating savings opportunities by internalizing some support services that are currently outsourced.

Currently the company has no significant committed growth capital expenditures for the rest of 2020. Also, ProPetro has paid substantially all the initially budgeted capital expenditures related to the original DuraStim capital program.

“We are experiencing unprecedented market volatility and difficult conditions across the oil and gas industry that are putting pressure on our operations,” Phillip Gobe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a March 26 statement. “We are anticipating material declines in activity and utilization from mid-March through the end of April, and activity levels may be difficult to predict in this volatile and rapidly changing environment. The difficult yet decisive actions we are announcing will help the company preserve flexibility and continue to deliver quality service to its customers.”

As of March 20, 2020, ProPetro had no net debt and had total liquidity $178 million, including cash of $127.6 million and $50.4 million of available capacity under its revolving credit facility.

ProPetro Holding provides pressure pumping, coiled tubing, flowback and surface air drilling services to exploration and production companies in North America with a focus on operations in the Permian, Midcontinent, and the Rocky Mountains.

