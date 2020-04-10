ProPetro Execs, Board Take Salary Cuts
In response to recent developments that have negatively affected the outlook for activity, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s board of directors, executives and officers have voluntarily elected to reduce compensation at different levels up to 20%. The company is also evaluating additional strategic actions that will benefit its cost structure in the current environment.
“With the uncertainty that currently faces our company and our sector, our leadership team will continue to focus on taking actions to protect our capital structure while promoting safety and operational excellence,” Phillip Gobe, Chief Executive Officer, said in a written statement. We believe our Permian focus coupled with our first-in-class operating team, blue-chip customer base, and strong financial position will allow ProPetro to manage through these volatile times.”
Midland, Texas-based ProPetro is an oilfield services company that provides pressure pumping and other related services to upstream oil and gas companies in North America.
To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.
