Proman, Stena Bulk JV Receive First Methanol-Powered Newbuild

Proman Stena Bulk has taken delivery of the first methanol-powered newbuild - the 49,990 DWT Stena Pro Patria.

The joint venture between Proman and Stena Bulk, Proman Stena Bulk, has taken delivery of the first methanol-powered newbuild vessel under its partnership. The methanol producer and the shipper have said the vessel is being readied for commercial operation.

The methanol-powered 49,990 DWT Stena Pro Patria is the first of six state-of-the-art, IMOIIMeMAX dual-fuel mid-range (MR) tankers being built at Guangzhou Shipyard International Co Ltd (GSI) in China for Proman Stena Bulk and Proman. Two further vessels, Stena Pro Marine and Stena Promise, are also due for delivery later this year.

Stena Pro Patria will leave GSI Shipyard to load methanol fuel in Ulsan, South Korea, and will arrive in Trinidad and Tobago for her Naming Ceremony later this year. The vessel will run on methanol, representing Proman Stena Bulk’s commitment to methanol’s role as part of the shipping industry’s sustainable fuels pathway. With an expected consumption of 12,500 tonnes of methanol marine fuel per annum, Stena Pro Patria will be a low-emission vessel, eliminating local pollutants including SOx and Particulate Matter (PM), cutting NOx emissions by 60% and reducing CO2 emissions versus conventional marine fuels.

Methanol As A Marine Fuel

The delivery of the Stena Pro Patria represents an important milestone for Proman Stena Bulk. It is a significant step forward as the JV continues its ambition to support the development of methanol as a proven marine fuel and the role it can play as part of global shipping’s urgent transition to a more sustainable future.

With impending regulation from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) - in the shape of EEXI and CII from 2023 - as well as increasing demand from cargo owners and financiers for higher environmental standards, these vessels set a new benchmark for MR tanker sustainability.

Equipped with the latest generation MAN dual-fuel engines, the Stena Pro Patria will feature state-of-the-art energy efficiency technology, including continually controlled combustion, optimized tuning, redesigned and aerodynamic hull lines, and an energy shaft generator, reducing fuel consumption and helping to meet and go beyond IMO compliance criteria.

“The delivery of the Stena Pro Patria represents a major milestone for the success of our joint venture with Stena Bulk, as well as sends an important message to the market that methanol is a reliable and available marine fuel that can reduce global shipping emissions in the short, medium and long term,” said David Cassidy, Chief Executive of Proman.

“It is only through collaboration and partnership that we can meet our climate goals. Today’s announcement of a jointly built methanol-powered vessel coming into commercial use is a great example of our successful partnership with Proman, and we hope the first of many major milestones,” adds Erik Hånell, President and CEO of Stena Bulk.

“As a company, we strive to be a first mover by sending out positive messages that new advanced fuels, as well as technological energy efficiency advancements, are available today. Stena Pro Patria is testament to that.”

Stena Pro Patria is named in honor of Dennis Patrick, an integral member of the Proman family and the former CEO of Proman’s subsidiary Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), who passed away in 2019.

Methanol is already available at over 100 ports worldwide, including at all major bunkering hubs. It is a clean burning, safe to carry, and fully biodegradable fuel which provides an immediate reduction in CO2 emissions, virtually eliminates SOx and Particulate Matter, and cuts NOx emissions by 60% compared to traditional marine fuels.

