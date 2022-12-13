Production Starts At Eni's Tataouine Plant in Tunisia
Italian energy major, Eni has started production at the photovoltaic plant it operates in Tataouine, in southern Tunisia. The production start follows the completion of the connection to the national grid.
The plant, which has an installed capacity of 10 MW, will supply over 20 GWh of power per year to the national grid, while ensuring savings of around 211,000 tons of CO2 equivalent over its lifetime. The electricity produced will be supplied to STEG (Société Tunisienne de l'Electricité et du Gaz) as agreed through a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement, according to Eni.
The plant was built by Société Énergie Renouvelables Eni Etap (SEREE), a joint venture between Eni and ETAP (Entreprise Tunisienne d'Activités Pétrolières) operating in the production of power from renewable energy sources.
In Tunisia, Eni also operates the ADAM photovoltaic field, with a peak capacity of 5 MW and which supplies electricity to the adjacent ADAM field in the Governorate of Tataouine, thus allowing gas savings as well as emissions reductions of over 6,500 tons of CO2 equivalent per year. The plant is a hybrid generation system, one of the most innovative and efficient currently available.
The initiative confirms Eni's contribution to the decarbonization process of the Tunisian energy system, as well as the company’s commitment to achieving zero scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2050, in line with Eni's medium-to-long term strategy.
Eni has been present in Tunisia since 1961 and operates in: the upstream sector, with activity concentrated in the southern desert region and in the Mediterranean offshore; through the Global Gas & LNG Portfolio with the management of the Transmed pipeline, which connects Algeria to Italy through Tunisia; and in the Refining & Marketing sector.
