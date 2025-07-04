Production Resumes at Keddington Oilfield

'Current flow rates from Keddington are exhibiting a material increase in oil production to those seen prior to the site upgrades'.

Union Jack Oil plc, a UK and USA-focused onshore hydrocarbon exploration and production company, has restarted production at the Keddington oilfield. The company said in a media release production resumed following major site upgrades in 2024 and 2025.

In June 2025, Keddington produced a total of 992 barrels of oil over 23 days, with an average of 10.4 hours of pumping per day and a gross flow rate of 43 barrels daily, the company said. The newly installed equipment and facilities are functioning well and ongoing adjustments are being made to optimize production, it said. Union Jack holds a 55 percent interest in Keddington.

“As expected, current flow rates from Keddington are exhibiting a material increase in oil production to those seen prior to the site upgrades”, David Bramhill, Executive Chairman of Union Jack, said. “Over 1,450 barrels of high-quality oil have now been produced and sold from Keddington since recommissioning, contributing meaningful additional revenues, complementing our established cash flow from Wressle in the UK and our growth projects in the USA at Moccasin, the Andrews Field, and our Mineral Royalty portfolio”.

The Keddington oilfield is located along the highly prospective East Barkwith Ridge, an east-west structural high on the southern margin of the Humber Basin, according to Union Jack.

In 2024, a significant upgrade of the site’s production facilities and bund area was initiated and completed in May. A technical review by the Operator confirmed that an undrained oil resource exists on the eastern side of the Keddington field. Planning approval for additional drilling is already secured, offering an opportunity to boost production through a development sidetrack from an existing well, the company said.

To support target confirmation and well design, re-processing of legacy 3D seismic data has been finalized, Union Jack said.

Operator models suggest that infill drilling could enhance recoveries by 113,000 to 183,000 barrels of oil, depending on the permeability model and infill target combination. A target for a step-out well has been identified, and plans are in place to drill when macroeconomic conditions are favorable, with planning consent already granted, the company said.

