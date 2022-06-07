Production From New Stratus Ecuador Block Duo To Soar

New Stratus Energy has entered into an MoU with EP Petroecuador to accelerate the development and production of its oil fields in blocks 43 and 31.

New Stratus Energy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ecuador's state-owned oil company EP Petroecuador to optimize and speed up the development and production of its oil fields in blocks 43 and 31.

The MoU, which will also look to minimize the environmental impact of the field developments, was signed during a joint meeting between representatives of the Ecuador government, EP Petroecuador, and New Stratus on June 5.

The MOU outlines the basic elements of a cooperative effort to develop stranded oil and gas production from Blocks 43 and 31 – both operated by EP Petroecuador – to increase oil production from current levels of approximately 60,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) to approximately 250,000 bopd over the next 5 years.

Blocks 43 and 31 include the giant Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini (ITT) oilfields which are the cornerstone of the government's plan to double the country's current oil production to 1.0 million bopd.

New Stratus is the operator of Blocks 16 and 67 currently producing in the order of 15,500 bopd. The existing infrastructure of the two blocks, including power generation, excess processing, and pipeline export capacity will be an essential element of the joint effort strategy outlined in the MoU. The estimated investments associated with the MoU's plan exceed $1.2 billion.

Execution of the MoU plan is conditional on the government and New Stratus completing negotiations for the migration to Production Sharing Contracts and the extension of the current service contracts for Blocks 16 and 67. The term of the current contracts expires on December 31, 2022.

The development plans seek a minimal carbon footprint in Blocks 43 and 31 by optimizing the utilization of existing infrastructure capacity in Block 16.

The $1.2 billion investment, to be secured by New Stratus, will finance the drilling and completion of more than 200 wells planned by EP Petroecuador in Blocks 43 and 31, along with the construction of ecological energy corridors to connect these blocks with Block 16 facilities, as well as the provision of all associated support services including reservoir studies, project management, and environmental protection activities.

Blocks 16 and 67

The company holds a 35 percent operated working interest in the Service Contracts for Blocks 16 and 67, which are in the Orellana Province in the prolific Oriente Basin in Ecuador. The blocks have a long history of production, with a total of 262 wells drilled and excellent seismic coverage. This has contributed to substantial knowledge of the area's characteristics, properties, distribution of reservoirs, production mechanisms, and additional exploration opportunities.

Existing infrastructure includes two oil and water processing centers with a capacity of 75,000 bopd and 900,000 barrels of water per day, with all the water production being reinjected into 30 wells. Additional area infrastructure includes electricity generation plants and a topping plant that produces diesel used to power operations.

The oil produced in the fields is moved by a 16-inch pipeline to Lago Agrio, where it is loaded into a 36-inch pipeline and transported across the Andes mountains to the port of Balao on the Pacific Ocean.

The completion of the transactions and matters contemplated in the MoU remains subject to New Stratus and EP Petroecuador entering into definitive agreements, and the approval of all internal and potentially external regulatory authorities that may apply.

