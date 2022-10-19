Private Investors Again Looking At Oil And Gas After Prices Rise

Private capital funds worldwide investing in fossil fuels have raised a combined $27.9Bn compared with a total of $19.4 billion in all of 2021.

So far this year, private capital funds worldwide investing in fossil fuels — oil, gas, and natural gas — have raised a combined $27.9 billion compared with a total of $19.4 billion in all of 2021, Preqin data show.

Investors are attracted to the energy sector and expected returns because prices are on the rise, pushed up by the ongoing war in Ukraine, pinched supplies, and lower investment in fossil fuels when prices were lower.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration recently predicted that U.S. households will pay more for energy this year to heat their homes this winter versus a year ago. Households will pay 28% more for natural gas, 27% more for heating oil, 10% more for electricity, and 5% for propane. Meanwhile, in Europe gas prices in the first half of 2022, rose fourfold and coal prices rose more than threefold from the same period in 2021, according to the IEA.

Pensions & Investments data show that Quantum and NGP have already received commitments for their new oil and gas strategies. Oregon Investment Council, which oversees the $93.3 billion Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Tigard, in April committed $200 million to Quantum Energy Partners VIII and $50 million to a sidecar, both focused on investing in energy companies in the oil and gas upstream, midstream, oil field service and power generation sectors.

The council also committed $150 million to NGP's new oil and gas fund, NGP Royalty Partners II, plus another $50 million to a sidecar fund. The $11.8 billion Sacramento County (Calif.) Employees' Retirement System is also an investor in the new NGP fund.

Blackstone invested in traditional and energy transition assets through its $30 billion infrastructure business as well as its private equity energy and private credit energy businesses. The firm is currently in the market raising its fourth private equity energy fund, Blackstone Energy Partners IV, P&I data shows.

To be sure, asset owners and their managers never really left oil and gas investments entirely behind since many energy transition strategies include exposure to hydrocarbon investments.

"'Energy transition has become a very broad term," said Adam Toczylowski, private markets consultant at Meketa Investment Group, said. “Energy transition offerings vary from those that exclude any type of oil and gas investments to those that include upstream — referring to the exploration and production of oil and gas — and/or natural gas to replace coal.”

For example, BlackRock is currently in the market targeting $7.5 billion for its latest infrastructure fund, BlackRock Global Infrastructure Fund IV, which invests in energy assets.

According to a staff report for the Aug. 23 meeting of the $37.4 billion New Mexico State Investment Council, Santa Fe, the council committed up to $100 million to the new fund, which is broader, at its Aug. 23 meeting. BlackRock has committed that at least 20% of fund capital will be deployed in projects that will directly or indirectly advance the energy transition, with 20% to 40% in low-carbon power.

But the fund would also be able to invest 30% to 50% of total fund capital in traditional energy for a mixture of energy including oil and gas and environmental projects. Other possible sector investments include 30% to 50% of total fund capital in digital infrastructure, 10% to 15% in transportation and logistics, and 5% to 10% in regulated utilities, which mainly rely on fossil fuels.

"The energy transition is likely to be a decades-long process and helping to build natural gas infrastructure that enables the marginal substitution of gas for 'dirtier' coal or oil is a benefit to the environment," the staff report said.

In 2021, 61% of U.S. utility-scale electricity generation was derived from fossil fuels — coal, natural gas, petroleum, and other gases — 19% was from nuclear energy, and about 20% was from renewable energy, according to the EIA.

"We're starting to see renewed interest in oil and gas because of the increased price and also because of investor confidence in sustaining price levels due to supply shortages. The way I see it, over the next couple of decades oil and gas will be part of the energy mix that will be needed to meet this thriving demand for energy,” Toczylowski said.

"We've really seen a shift," he added. "Covid and the volatility in oil and gas prices created more focus on the energy transition. As investors continue to show renewed interest in oil and gas, it's more of a blend now."

Some managers such as The Carlyle Group contend that to lower carbon emissions, investors and managers need to continue investing in oil and gas. Earlier this year, Carlyle combined its global energy group with its global infrastructure business to invest in the energy transition across traditional and renewable energy, as well as infrastructure. Carlyle also owns a stake in oil and gas manager NGP Energy Capital Management and funds focused on investing in carbon-based energy account for 8% of its total $301 billion in assets under management. Carlyle further claimed that its strategy was to invest in fossil fuel companies to make changes from within.

"Carlyle's approach to invest in, not divest from, the energy transition is a different one, grounded in seeking real emissions reductions within portfolio companies over the long term," the firm said in a written statement. "In order to work toward meaningful progress on climate change, we will continue to partner with companies across the energy spectrum to collect better data and strive for clear progress reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

The war in Ukraine has also put a spotlight on the speed at which the world can switch from fossil fuels to cleaner energy sources. Governments around the world are now grappling with energy independence as countries in Europe find their energy is now in short supply as part of the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The world is going through decarbonization, but the brakes are being pumped in certain places in the world which were going too far too fast toward renewable energy and away from fossil fuels,” said Benjamin Morton, EVP and head of global infrastructure for Cohen & Steers' infrastructure portfolios.

