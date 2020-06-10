Principal Contractor Exits $446MM Aberdeen Project
Aberdeen Harbour Board (AHB) and Dragados UK revealed Tuesday that they have reached a mutual agreement for Dragados UK to withdraw as the principal contractor for Aberdeen’s South Harbour project.
Dragados UK’s role on site will cease with effect from June 15, when AHB will take full responsibility for the site. The procurement process for the services required to complete the remaining packages that comprise 30 percent of the construction project has already commenced.
“This year’s summer season was of critical importance to the Aberdeen Harbour expansion project, as we endeavored to complete a series of major construction milestones and continued to address the rock removal challenges first identified in October last year,” Michelle Handforth, AHB chief executive, said in an organization statement.
“The interruption to the schedule as a result of the Covid-19 emergency has had the effect of greatly compounding those existing challenges. It is too early at this stage to confirm what impact this will have on the construction timeline, especially given current Covid-19 restrictions, but the intention for a phased opening, when safe to do so, remains unaffected,” Handforth added.
A spokesperson for Dragados UK said, “Dragados UK is proud of the progress achieved with this project but the Covid-19 emergency and other factors have meant that our involvement in the project has ended earlier than originally anticipated”.
“We wish the project every success as it progresses towards completion,” the spokesperson added.
Aberdeen Harbour, which was founded in 1136, is Europe’s premier marine support center for the oil and gas industry and the main commercial port serving North East Scotland, according to the organization’s website.
Construction of the new South Harbour commenced in 2017. The $446 million (GBP 350 million) project will accommodate larger vessels, up-scale opportunities for existing customers and opens the door to new markets, the organization’s website outlines.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
