Primorsk Port Resumes Oil Loadings After Drone Attacks

At least two tankers have completed loadings at Russia's Primorsk.

At least two tankers have completed loadings at Russia’s Primorsk, showing that the Baltic Sea port has resumed operations in the aftermath of Friday’s drone attacks on the facility by Ukraine.

Two crude tankers - Walrus and Samos - completed loadings at Primorsk over the weekend, according to ship tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Walrus has left the terminal, while Samos is still anchored although is showing Aliaga in Turkey as its final destination. A third tanker Jagger is moored at the terminal.

Loadings were temporarily suspended at the facility following the attacks. Three pumping stations pushing crude to Ust-Luga, another vital export terminal in the Baltic, were also hit.

Ukraine has ramped up attacks on Russia’s energy facilities in the past few weeks. Kyiv has said it aims to curtail Russia’s ability to supply fuel to its front lines, while also hurting its export revenues.

Primorsk is the largest Baltic oil terminal in Russia. It loaded about 970,000 barrels a day of Urals crude in August, according to Bloomberg ship tracking data.