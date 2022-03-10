Price Swings Make Oil Too Hot to Handle

In two of the four trading sessions this week, Brent crude futures have swung by the most on record.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has catapulted the oil market into one of the most tumultuous periods it has ever seen -- and pushed some investors to the sidelines.

In two of the four trading sessions this week, Brent crude futures have swung by the most on record -- with intraday swings eclipsing $20 a barrel. In normal times, even a $5 move would see traders balk, and the current volatility is having precisely that effect.

The stress is showing up in gauges across the market. Open interest in the main oil contracts has plunged to a six-year low in recent days as traders retreat from risk, Volatility has rocketed, and exchanges have been boosting margins, effectively raising the cost of buying and selling.

With liquidity sapped, it could leave the oil market even more exposed to wild trading days, with headlines from Ukraine and OPEC+ members causing huge swings in a matter of minutes. That’s all in the context of a market that’s generally trading around some of the highest levels in years as governments and consumers around the world grapple with surging inflation.

“The swings are too big to just be outright long,” said Tor Svelland, founder of commodities fund Svelland Capital, who said he is bullish but is expressing that view by using oil options. “There are a lot of tourists in the commodity space right now, so it will continue to be volatile.”

The drop in open interest is stark. Over the past month, Brent, WTI, diesel and gasoline futures have seen the equivalent of almost a billion barrels worth of contracts liquidated, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

At the same time, margins -- money traders have to put up to finance their deals -- have been steadily ramping up. Over the past week alone, CME Group Inc has hiked its first-month WTI margins by over 30% to $12,000 and its heating oil margins by more than 70% to $15,500. That means traders now have to put up more cash.

While the higher cost of trading might discourage some traders looking to profit from the rally, others have no choice but to pay up because their operations require taking up positions in financial markets to counter their exposure in physical markets. Several commodity traders have been hunting for additional credit as their costs rise.

“While we are seeing a lot of margin management, traders are still trading,” said Scott Shelton, an energy specialist at TP ICAP Group Plc. “Speculation is dropping, but people have systems to run and there is a lot going on physically that requires hedging. Volatility is not going away.”

In options markets, volatility has climbed to its highest level in two years. An esoteric of daily market swings shows options traders are currently pricing in $5 fluctuations every day.

Traders active in the oil market said they were managing their risk by taking positions further along the futures curve. They also said they were cashing in on profitable positions sooner instead of holding onto them.

Even in somewhat less risky markets, there are signs of strain. Long-oil exchange traded funds often provide investors with a way to have exposure to energy prices without having to directly trade in futures. But those have also been seeing outflows. In February, about $620 million was pulled from such assets, a second month of withdrawals.

“Realized volatility in commodities has only been higher twice in the past 20 years,” said Trevor Woods Chief Investment Officer of commodities fund Northern Trace, adding that the market could be about to see a historic price spike. “Within that context, risk is being closed, markets are jumpy and trading strategies are being adjusted accordingly.”