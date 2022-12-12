Price Cap Will Take a Few Months for Traders to Understand

The new paradigm surrounding Russia's ability to move crude on the market will take a few months for traders themselves to understand.

The price cap is a new mechanism that traders did not properly price in, and the new paradigm surrounding Russia’s ability to move crude on the market will take a few months for traders themselves to understand.

That’s according to Louise Dickson, a senior analyst at Rystad Energy, who made the comment in a statement sent to Rigzone. In the statement, Dickson highlighted that the oil market has been subject to many “artificial forces” over the past three years, such as “extreme OPEC+ quotas, unbounded stimulus, and unprecedented inventory releases”.

“In terms of price we seem to be at an inflection point,” Dickson told Rigzone.

“$75 per barrel oil has upside pressure if Russia retaliates with production cuts, but likely has more downside spin as the murky macro backdrop of 1Q23 unfolds,” Dickson added.

“It is still our belief that oil demand will swing back in 2023, spurred first and foremost by the re-opening of China, both in terms of oil consumption and in terms of easing of supply chain inflationary triggers,” the Rystad analyst continued.

Dickson noted in the statement that the futures curve has been undergoing “significant flattening” over the past few months and said “the flip towards contango was inevitable as we approached 1Q23, a shoulder season for oil demand coupled with what we forecast to be the worst of the recession impact”.

At the time of writing, the price of Brent crude oil is trading at $75.66 per barrel. Brent’s highest 2022 close, so far, was seen on March 8 at $127.98 per barrel, and its lowest 2022 close, so far, was seen on December 9 at $76.01 per barrel.

On December 3, the European Council decided to set an oil price cap for crude oil and petroleum oils, and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, which originate in or are exported from Russia, at $60 per barrel. The cap, which became applicable as of December 5, will limit price surges driven by extraordinary market conditions and drastically reduce the revenues Russia has earned from oil, the council noted.

On October 6, the council adopted a decision prohibiting the maritime transport of Russian crude oil, also as of December 5, and petroleum products, as of February 5, 2023, to third countries, and the related provision of technical assistance, brokering services or financing or financial assistance.

