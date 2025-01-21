President Trump Issues Raft of Energy Orders

Donald J. Trump issued a raft of energy orders during his first day as the 47th President of the United States.

Donald J. Trump issued a raft of energy orders during his first day as the 47th President of the United States.

Under one executive order, which was posted on the White House website, Trump declared a national emergency, noting that the United States’ “insufficient energy production, transportation, refining, and generation constitutes an unusual and extraordinary threat”.

“The heads of executive departments and agencies shall identify and exercise any lawful emergency authorities available to them, as well as all other lawful authorities they may possess, to facilitate the identification, leasing, siting, production, transportation, refining, and generation of domestic energy resources, including, but not limited to, on federal lands,” Trump stated in the order.

That executive order also included several directives under a banner of “expediting the delivery of energy infrastructure”, as well as directives surrounding “emergency regulations and nationwide permits under the Clean Water Act (CWA) and other statutes administered by the Army Corps of Engineers” and “coordinated infrastructure assistance”.

Under a separate executive order, also posted on the White House website, Trump said “it is the policy of the United States … to encourage energy exploration and production on federal lands and waters, including on the outer continental shelf, in order to meet the needs of our citizens and solidify the United States as a global energy leader long into the future”.

In that executive order, Trump also instructed an “immediate review of all agency actions that potentially burden the development of domestic energy resources” and issued directives focusing on “unleashing energy dominance through efficient permitting” and “terminating the Green New Deal”.

Trump also stated in that executive order that the Secretary of Energy “is directed restart reviews of applications for approvals of liquified natural gas export projects as expeditiously as possible, consistent with applicable law”.

“In assessing the ‘public interest’ to be advanced by any particular application, the Secretary of Energy shall consider the economic and employment impacts to the United States and the impact to the security of allies and partners that would result from granting the application,” Trump added in that order.

In another executive order, also published on the White House site, Trump said the state of Alaska “holds an abundant and largely untapped supply of natural resources” and talked of “unlocking this bounty of natural wealth”.

The U.S. President noted in that executive order that “it is the policy of the United States to … efficiently and effectively maximize the development and production of the natural resources located on both federal and state lands within Alaska” and “expedite the permitting and leasing of energy and natural resource projects in Alaska”.

That order also highlighted that it is U.S. policy to “prioritize the development of Alaska’s liquified natural gas (LNG) potential, including the sale and transportation of Alaskan LNG to other regions of the United States and allied nations within the Pacific region”.

Industry Reaction

In a statement posted on its website on Monday, the American Petroleum Institute (API) President and CEO Mike Sommers said, “Americans sent a clear message at the ballot box, and President Trump is answering the call on day one - U.S. energy dominance will drive our nation’s economic and security agenda”.

“This is a new day for American energy, and we applaud President Trump for moving swiftly to chart a new path where U.S. oil and natural gas are embraced, not restricted,” Sommers went on to state.

In a statement sent to Rigzone late Monday, Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) President and CEO Jeff Eshelman said, “America’s vast resources will be unleashed responsibly and smaller oil and natural gas producers will continue to power our nation forward”.

“The new administration recognizes the importance of American energy dominance at home and abroad. Through ups and downs, independent oil and gas producers have weathered every difficulty and success. That will never stop,” he added.

In another statement sent to Rigzone on Monday, National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said, “American offshore energy stands as a cornerstone of our nation’s greatness”.

“We are committed to working alongside the new administration and congress to advance all facets of American offshore energy,” he added.

“Our focus is clear - achieving American energy dominance, driving innovation, ensuring market stability, lowering energy costs for future generations, enhancing national security by reducing foreign energy dependence, and upholding our commitment to responsible environmental stewardship,” he continued.

“America is not just a participant, but ... sets the global energy standard,” Milito went on to state.

Anne Bradbury, the CEO of the American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC), said the organization “commends President Trump for issuing several important executive orders to expand American energy production”.

“American energy companies are drivers of innovation and environmental progress, and support a regulatory framework that is sensible, durable, and aspirational - and we look forward to working with the Trump administration to achieve these shared goals,” Bradbury added.

“We commend the Trump administration for removing roadblocks to responsible energy development on federal lands and waters,” Bradbury said.

In another statement sent to Rigzone on Tuesday, American Energy Alliance (AEA) President Tom Pyle said President Trump “has promised a policy of abundance” and noted that, on Monday, “he made a down payment on that promise”.

“We look forward to working with the Trump administration and the new congress to unleash our energy potential and lower energy prices for all Americans,” Pyle added.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com