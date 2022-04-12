Prelude FLNG Sends First Shipment Since December Shut Down

Shell has resumed shipping LNG from its Prelude FLNG facility offshore Australia after a four-month shutdown caused by a major power failure.

Oil and gas supermajor Shell has resumed shipping liquefied natural gas (LNG) from its Prelude FLNG facility offshore Australia after a four-month shutdown caused by a major power failure.

The Shell-owned and operated Prelude FLNG facility experienced an unplanned event that resulted in a complete loss of power at the facility on December 2, 2021, which led to unreliable and intermittent power availability over three days.

Inspectors determined that Shell did not have a sufficient understanding of the risks of the power system on the facility, including failure of mechanisms, interdependencies, and recovery.

To remind, the first major problem on the facility occurred in February 2020 when an electrical trip caused Shell to shut down production. It was not brought back online until January 2021.

In late March, Australian watchdog NOPSEMA closed the investigation into the latest issues that caused Shell’s Prelude FLNG facility to halt production, clearing the path for restart.

That meant that Prelude FLNG would be out for most of the first quarter of 2022, according to a statement by Ben Van Beurden, CEO of Shell.

"Our focus at Prelude remains on the long-term and delivering safe, sustained, and reliable performance into the future. Shell notes the announcement from NOPSEMA confirming Direction 1860 has been closed following Shell’s demonstration to NOPSEMA’s satisfaction that the facility can safely recover essential power and associated essential services following a loss of power, and that the safety systems and essential support systems operate to maintain safety of personnel," the company said on Monday.

But, according to media sources, Shell completed the loading of a vessel that left the Prelude FLNG site on Sunday, April 10.

VesselsValue AIS data shows that the LNG carrier in question is the 170,000-cbm GasLog Partners-owned Methane Becki Anne. Data indicated that the vessel would be heading to Kogas’ Tongyeong LNG import facility in South Korea. VesselValue claims that it is supposed to arrive there on April 21.

Located some 295 miles northeast of Broome, Western Australia, in the Browse Basin, Prelude FLNG, can produce up to 3.6 million tons per annum of LNG, 1.3 mtpa of condensate, and 0.4 mtpa of LPG. It was never easy going for the facility as it shipped the first LNG cargo in June 2019 after a number of delays.

The Prelude FLNG facility is operated by Shell in a joint venture with Inpex which holds a 17.5 percent interest in the project. KOGAS and OPIC are the other two partners in the field and hold 10 and 5 percent, respectively.

