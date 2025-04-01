Prairie Closes $603MM DJ Basin Acquisition from Bayswater

Prairie Operating Co. said it has closed its $602.75 million acquisition of certain Denver-Julesburg Basin (DJ Basin) assets from Bayswater Exploration and Production and its affiliated entities, which strengthens its position “as a leading operator” in the basin.

The acquisition boosts Prairie’s production by approximately 25,700 net barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), consisting of 69 percent liquids, the company said in a news release. It also adds 24,000 net acres to the company’s approximately 600 highly economic drilling locations and roughly 10 years of drilling inventory.

The assets contribute 77.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in proved reserves with an estimated PV-10 value of $1.1 billion, Prairie said.

With the expansion, Prairie said it anticipates a substantial uplift in its 2025 production, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.

Prairie said the transaction was funded through a combination of proceeds from a new issuance of series F convertible preferred stock to a single institutional investor, a common stock public offering, a draw on the company’s newly expanded $1 billion credit facility, and a direct issuance of common stock to Bayswater. Following the closing, Prairie has approximately 35.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.

“This acquisition is a pivotal moment for Prairie, significantly expanding our operational footprint in the DJ Basin,” Prairie Chairman and CEO Edward Kovalik said. “By integrating these high-quality assets, we are materially enhancing our production profile, strengthening our financial position, and creating meaningful value for our shareholders. Prairie remains singularly focused on executing our strategic vision to become a premier high-growth, low-cost oil producer”.

Prairie President Gary Hanna said, “The addition of the Bayswater Assets further establishes Prairie as a leading operator in the DJ Basin. These assets are a strong complement to our existing portfolio, and we remain focused on maximizing operational efficiencies, optimizing production, and delivering sustainable growth for shareholders”.

New CFO Named

Earlier in the month, the company appointed Gregory Patton as CFO, starting April 1.

Patton succeeds Craig Owen, who is retiring on the same date after more than 30 years in the energy industry.

Patton, who joined Prairie last year as executive vice president of commercial development, brings over 15 years of industry experience with a strong background in corporate finance, accounting, and capital markets, the company said in an earlier news release.

Prior to joining the company, Patton served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Finance at Great Western Petroleum and as CFO at Trigger Energy.

“Craig has been an outstanding CFO, and we want to sincerely thank him for his leadership and contributions in positioning Prairie for long-term success,” Kovalik said. “He has had a tremendous career, and we are grateful for the impact he has made in helping us build a strong financial platform. Craig has graciously agreed to assist in a smooth transition, and we wish him all the best in his well-earned retirement”.

Kovalik continued, “Over the past year Greg has played a critical role in strengthening Prairie’s financial operations and aligning our capital strategy with long-term growth objectives. His demonstrated expertise makes him the ideal person to step into the CFO role and he has earned the full confidence and support of our Board of Directors”.

Houston-based Prairie describes itself as a publicly traded independent energy company engaged in the development and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the USA. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in the oil and liquids-rich regions of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin, with a primary focus on the Niobrara and Codell formations.

