Power Blackouts Sweep North Africa

Power blackouts hit energy-rich North Africa from Libya to Tunisia and Algeria, as sweltering summer heat in excess of 40C (104F) piles pressure on infrastructure and exposes supply gaps.

With electricity demand surging, the unusually sweeping outages in recent days highlight the three nations’ struggles to keep decades-old facilities running and, in some cases, show an acute shortfall of fuels in a region home to some of the world’s biggest energy reserves.

Unlike cuts elsewhere on the continent, there’s little direct relation to the Iran war that’s roiled global supplies.

In OPEC member Libya, periodic outages escalated into a nationwide blackout on Friday, when a transmission line in the country’s west failed, in turn shutting down major power stations and water supplies, according to the electricity ministry.

The ministry contacted its Egyptian counterpart over the weekend and reached an agreement to activate a cross-border interconnection. That allowed the stations to restart and Egypt began to export 70 megawatts to Libya as other repairs gradually took effect, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified as they’re not authorized to speak on the issue.

The state-run power utility also formally requested a temporary halt to gas exports to Italy so it could meet its domestic needs this summer, the person said. That action hasn’t been taken.

War-torn Libya is plagued by decrepit and damaged infrastructure and — despite having some of Africa’s largest oil reserves — has little refining capacity, forcing it to import extra fuel to produce power. While electricity cuts have occurred in previous summers, none have been on this scale.

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The General Electricity Co. of Libya last month urged the government to secure the resources necessary to operate its power plants and avoid blackouts, warning of an “unprecedented” shortage of gas and heavy-fuel oil.

Algeria, Tunisia

Meanwhile in Algeria, also an OPEC member and one of Africa’s largest gas exporters, a major outage on the night of July 14 affected about a quarter of its 69 provinces. Authorities blamed a technical malfunction at a power plant south of the capital, Algiers.

It was the worst blackout in two decades for the country that’s a key energy supplier to European nations such as Italy, Spain and France.

The situation had a knock-on effect on much-smaller Tunisia, which relies on its neighbor for regular electricity and gas supplies and has been on a drive to ration other imports.

The head of Tunisia’s state-run utility STEG told local radio the “frequent power outages” last week were due to a combination of a heat wave, surging demand and the Algerian plant malfunction.

STEG subsequently announced scheduled power cuts of as much as seven hours a day across dozens of towns and cities including the capital, Tunis, and urged people to limit their use of air-conditioning. The debt-laden firm said the steps were needed to preserve the “safety and continuity” of the national power grid, without specifying any wider causes.

The measures spurred a wave of criticism from ordinary Tunisians as well as businesses, including owners of hotels and butchers. Lawmakers urged parliament to convene an emergency session to discuss the reasons for the outages and a plan to redress them.

STEG has been facing billions of dollars in unpaid bills and unfactored losses stemming from subsidized electricity prices. The country of about 12 million people has seen its economy stagnate in recent years, with regular protests against declining living standards.

Recent events prompted populist President Kais Saied, who’s regularly accused of cracking down on his opponents and muzzling free speech, to seek culprits.

Speaking at the weekend, before the load-shedding plan was announced, he declared the “simultaneous power cuts” unacceptable and blamed unspecified Tunisian officials.

“Anyone who has failed in their duties must shoulder the consequences of their shortcomings,” he warned.

The wave of major outages hasn’t affected Egypt, which in summer 2023 implemented a roughly yearlong series of scheduled cuts as it wrestled with the impact of the Russian war on Ukraine. Authorities in Cairo reshuffled deliveries for previously agreed amounts of liquefied natural gas earlier in the Iran conflict, and tendered for four more shipments this month.