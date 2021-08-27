Positive Economic Signals Overpower Demand Concerns

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)

In this week’s edition of oil and gas industry hits and misses, Rigzone’s regular market watchers look at the oil price rebound, demand indicators, the effect of a Gulf of Mexico platform fire and more. Read on to find out what they had to say.

Rigzone: What were some market expectations that actually occurred during the past week – and which expectations did not?

Tom Seng, Director – School of Energy Economics, Policy and Commerce, University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business: Positive economic signals this week overpowered the ongoing demand destruction concerns associated with the spread of the Covid-19 delta variant. WTI and Brent both regained last week’s lost ground with the U.S. standard climbing back over the $68 mark while the North Sea grade rose to near $72 again. The S&P and NASDAQ set new highs this week and U.S. government data showed 2Q21 growth in both GDP and consumer spending, providing a positive outlook for future energy demand. The market’s improved appetite for risk led to a weaker U.S. Dollar, providing further support for crude prices. WTI is up $19 per barrel, or 39 percent, year-to-date.

A “bullish” inventory report also fueled oil’s stronger prices this week. The EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report indicated that commercial oil inventories decreased by -3.0 million barrels, while WSJ analysts were calling for a -2.4 million barrel drop. The API reported that inventories decreased by -1.6. Total crude stored now sits at 433 million barrels., holding at six percent below the 5-year average for this time of year. Refinery utilization was 92.4 percent vs. 92.2percent the prior week. Total motor gasoline inventories saw a decline of -2.2 million barrels and are now three percent below the 5-average for this time of year. The API had called for a decrease in gasoline stocks of -1.0 million barrels. Distillates rose by +645k barrels and are eight percent below the 5-year average.

On the “bearish” side, the U.S. rig count increased by +3 last week, marking the third consecutive weekly gain while jet fuel demand has waned as we head towards the end of summer. With a return to school in a large part of the country, miles driven for vacation will diminish, especially as Labor Day approaches … The U.S. Department of Energy plans to sell up to 20 million barrels with delivery taking place between October 1 and December 15. Bids are due by the end of the month with contracts awarded by September 13. That announcement, coupled with actual growing global demand has widened the Brent/WTI spread to above $3.50 which should lead to increased U.S. exports. The proposed delivery timeframe for the SPR supplies happens to coincide with the period when U.S. refiners go into “turn-around” mode for seasonal maintenance and to prepare for the winter gasoline blends. Essentially, more oil at a time when it’s least needed.

Jon Donnel, Managing Director, B. Riley Advisory Services: Seasonal demand metrics reverted to form this week as summer driving season winding to a close with another crude draw, gasoline stocks declining to more than offset last week’s build and refinery utilization increasing to its highest level since late June. Covid case counts remain elevated but could get some relief on the margin going forward as the FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine this week and Moderna completed its submission for a similar finding shortly thereafter.

Samuel Indyk, Senior Analyst at uk.investing.com: It wasn’t a surprise to see U.S. crude oil inventories decline for the third consecutive week. Gasoline inventories also saw a notable decline ahead of the traditional end to driving season and the Labor Day weekend. It’s no surprise to see citizens in the U.S. shrugging off the risk of the delta variant despite the rising cases in some parts of the country, which should keep gasoline demand elevated for the next couple of weeks at least.

Tom McNulty, Houston-based Principal and Energy Practice Leader with Valuescope, Inc: According to the EIA, annual production of associated-dissolved natural gas, or natural gas produced from oil wells, dropped in 2020 in the U.S. by 1.5 percent. It’s not surprising because oil production dropped as well, so it stands to reason that we should see more associated gas production through the end of 2021 because oil well activity has gone up this year. Natural gas is the fulcrum molecule, essential for power generation. Natural Gas is a key element in the energy transition. Also, the more LNG that the U.S. can ship to Asia, the less coal will be burned over there.

Rigzone: What were some market surprises?

Seng: Tropical Depression #9 became Tropical Storm Ida on Thursday. Its current path would take it through the center of the Gulf of Mexico production area to onshore Louisiana where it could impact refining and petrochemical facilities. Offshore oil and gas platform operators have already initiated evacuations.

Donnel: A fire at an onshore platform operated by Pemex in the GOM resulted in five deaths and knocked over 400,000 barrels per day of production offline at the beginning of the week. The fire started during maintenance operations and impacted 125 wells, representing about one quarter of Pemex’s total daily production. The supply shock boosted oil prices after the large pullback last week. Pemex has been able to partially restore power and production and expects to be fully operational by early next week, but a tropical storm potentially developing in the GOM late this week could also create supply and refinery utilization headwinds over the next few days.

Mark Le Dain, Vice President of Strategy at Validere: A tragic fire cut Pemex output by approximately 25 percent this week. This will tighten the market, particularly for heavy grades. One of the takeaways that energy stakeholders everywhere should keep in mind, for both employee safety and market stability, is incidents like this globally appear to be increasing and it is likely the result of the under investment from 2014 onwards.

Indyk: The scale of the rebound from the losses seen the previous week were greater than I expected. The weaker USD, fire on Pemex’s offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico and buoyant macro risk sentiment helped push crude higher during the start of the week, but the advance was quicker and more robust than I had seen coming.

Mcnulty: S&P missed the memo on the value and importance of the energy transition and has warned BHP that the divestiture of its oil and gas business to Woodside might cause its credit rating to drop. Per S&P, BHP will be less diversified after the deal closes. But in making the announcement, BHP was clear in its messaging that it will focus on commodities that will be critical to the energy transition. It seems to me that in the long run this should enhance, rather than hurt, BHP’s credit profile.

