Port of Singapore Seeks More LNG Fuel Suppliers

Singapore has opened applications for new licenses to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel at the Port of Singapore.

"This call follows the recent updates to the Singapore LNG bunkering licensing framework and standards, which now include the provision of sea-based LNG reloading and the supply of liquefied bio-methane and e-methane in the Port of Singapore", the Southeast Asian city-state's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said in an online statement.

Both existing license holders and prospective debutants can apply. Applications must be submitted online by March 27, MPA said.

"Licensees are required to implement end-to-end LNG bunkering supply arrangements, which include securing LNG supply, demand planning, cargo transfers operations, storage and safe handling of LNG, as well as the sale, supply and delivery of LNG fuel to vessels in Singapore", it said.

Licensees must own at least one refueling vessel registered with Singapore and compliant to the MPA's port limit throughout the license period, MPA said.

Applicants must detail technical readiness to supply LNG with lower lifecycle planet-warming emissions, such as liquefied bio-methane and e-methane. "The proposal should also cover intended supply pathways and sourcing arrangements", MPA added.

Applicants must also outline measures to mitigate and monitor methane emissions from their bunkering vessels. Such measures must include vessel design features, operational practices and monitoring and reporting methods, MPA said.

"To further enhance Singapore's LNG bunkering ecosystem, MPA and Enterprise Singapore, through the Singapore Standards Council, will upgrade the existing Technical Reference for LNG Bunkering (TR56) to a Singapore Standard (SS) in Q2 2026", it added. "The new SS will update and strengthen the requirements under TR56, aligning them with Singapore’s broader bunkering standards and serving as a key reference for LNG bunkering license applicants".

Last year MPA received over a dozen proposals under an invitation for expressions of interest.

"Eight of the submissions included bio-methane and e-methane solutions", MPA said in a press release April 10, 2025. "These fuels can offer lower lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions and support the needs of international shipping for additional options for vessel operators on the energy transition pathway.

"MPA will work with shortlisted companies to carry out sea-based LNG reloading trials by the second half of 2025.

"It will also develop plans to promote the use [of] bio- and e-methane as marine fuels in Singapore.

"The trials will assess scalability, technical feasibility, safety, operational readiness and digital connectivity, as well as measures to address methane slip".

On November 24, 2025 MPA announced three licensees for the supply of methanol as a marine fuel at the Port of Singapore. Out of 13 applicants, selected were Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd, Golden Island Pte Ltd and PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte Ltd. The licenses are valid through 2030. "The five-year period supports the early development of methanol bunkering by giving licensees sufficient scope to build capabilities, strengthen supply chains and anchor initial investments as the market develops", MPA said.

Marine fuel sales in Singapore hit a record 56.77 million metric tons in 2025, up 3.4 percent from 2024, MPA reported on its website Tuesday. The report noted of "continued growth in the use of alternative marine fuels, which increased to 1.95 million tonnes in 2025 compared to 1.35 million tonnes in 2024".

According to a list published online this week by MPA, the top 10 shipping fuel suppliers in Singapore last year were, in alphabetical order: BP Singapore Pte Ltd, Bunker House Petroleum Pte Ltd, Chevron Singapore Pte Ltd, Eng Hua Co (Pte) Ltd, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte Ltd, Global Energy Trading Pte Ltd, PetroChina International, Sinopec Fuel Oil (Singapore) Ptd Ltd, TFG Marine Pte Ltd and Vitol Bunkers (S) Pte Ltd.

Singapore's top five bunker biofuel suppliers in 2025 were BP Singapore, Chevron Singapore, Maersk Oil Trading Singapore Pte Ltd, SK Energy International Pte Ltd and Vitol Bunker, according to MPA's list.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com