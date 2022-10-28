Port Of Aberdeen Picks New Chief Commercial Officer

Port of Aberdeen has appointed Roddy James as its first Chief Commercial Officer as the organization targets significant growth.

James joins the Port having held a wide range of leadership positions within the energy and marine sectors for more than 20 years, including Utility ROV Services, N-Sea, and Stork.

In this newly created role, Roddy leads Port of Aberdeen’s marine, operations, and business development functions. His focus is to retain existing customers, attract new business to the Port, accelerate the organization’s growth strategy and deliver operational excellence.

Aberdeen is one of the UK’s busiest ports and offers professional, flexible, value-adding solutions to a diverse range of sectors including oil and gas, renewables, decommissioning, general cargo, cruise, and ferry services. The Port’s existing North Harbor and transformational £400 million South Harbor development make Aberdeen the largest berthage port in Scotland.

The expanded Port of Aberdeen is at the heart of the North East Scotland Green Freeport bid which could create up to 32,000 high quality jobs, boost GVA by £8.5 billion and transform the region into the ‘Net Zero Capital of Europe’. The bid is backed by more than 300 private sector companies, academics, and parliamentarians from across the political divide.

“Roddy’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for Port of Aberdeen. Having successfully navigated the pandemic the business now has a strong platform for future growth across both its existing North Harbor and the new South Harbor, which will take Aberdeen’s capabilities to a new level when construction completes in Q2 2023.”

“Roddy’s vast industry experience, drive, and impressive record of delivering growth will be hugely influential as we continue to evolve to support new industries. His skillset will complement the talent, expertise, and capabilities in the Port, and we are excited to draw on his wealth of expertise as an integral part of our ongoing evolution,” Bob Sanguinetti, Port of Aberdeen Chief Executive said.

“I am delighted and honored to be joining at such an important time in the Port’s rich history. The new expanded facilities are truly world-class and put the Northeast at the forefront of the energy transition journey. I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we support the Port’s and wider region’s ambitions for growth,” James added.

James joined Port of Aberdeen as a member of the executive leadership team on October 24 and reports to Chief Executive Bob Sanguinetti.

